Ravens Week 13 Power Rankings

The Ravens dropped in the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings after losing to the Jaguars.

Here is the Roundup

This Week: 11

Last Week: 9

Analysis: "The Ravens' inability to close out their opponents is increasingly looking like it could be a fatal flaw in the DNA of John Harbaugh's team. Baltimore is up to four losses on the season despite having a lead of at least nine points in the second half of all four of those games. The latest setback might have been the most brutal, as the defense was shredded by Trevor Lawrence on a last-minute touchdown drive before surrendering a two-point conversion to cap a 28-27 loss. Throw in a vulgar tweet from Lamar Jackson after the game (Harbaugh called it "out of character"), and the Ravens didn't exactly cover themselves in glory in Week 12."

This Week: 9

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "Good teams that blow two-score leads to bad teams have a hard time remaining good teams."

This Week: 8

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "The Ravens have now lost four games in which they led by at least nine points in the second quarter or later. Astounding inability to finish from John Harbaugh’s team."

This Week: 9

Last Week: 7

Analysis: "There’s no such thing as a good loss, but it’s hard to feel too concerned about the Ravens after Trevor Lawrence’s star turn in Jacksonville’s come-from-behind win. The one issue emblematic of their season so far was a 2-for-5 performance in the red zone. Baltimore has converted only 51.2 percent of its red zone trips into touchdowns (24th in the league) after topping 60 percent in each of Jackson’s three prior full seasons as a starter."

This Week: 12

Last Week: 5

Analysis: "Despite getting upset by the Jaguars, the Ravens have a favorable schedule the rest of the way. Baltimore plays five straight games against teams with losing records before playing at the Bengals in the regular-season finale. That's why Baltimore has a 78.2% chance to win its first division title since 2019. The bigger question is how far the Ravens can advance in the postseason. Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in the playoffs for his career, throwing three touchdowns and five interceptions."

This Week: 9

Last Week: 6

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson is rightfully frustrated. Much of the Ravens’ roster is injury-plagued and lacking talent. Like Jackson, OC Greg Roman doesn’t have a ton of options to work with, but he is struggling to maximize Jackson in the dropback passing game. ESPN’s win probability model had the Ravens at 70 percent or higher to win in the fourth quarter in all four games they’ve lost this season, including Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. As talented as Jackson is, none of it will matter if the Ravens can’t play more complementary football and close out games in the playoffs."