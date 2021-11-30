Ravens Week 13 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens surged in some Power Rankings and somehow managed to fall in others after beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.

Here's the roundup:

This Week: 4; Last Week: 10

Analysis: So many missing pieces, and yet the Ravens keep finding ways to win, even when it looks like it did Sunday night against the Browns.

This Week: 4; Last Week: 8

Analysis: "The Ravens boast the best record in the AFC, but they haven't looked their best in climbing to the top spot. Over the past five games, Baltimore suffered its largest margin of defeat with Lamar Jackson as its starter (a 24-point loss to the Bengals at home) and produced its two lowest point totals under Jackson (10 points in Miami and 16 points against the Browns). With an improving defense and reliable kicker Justin Tucker, the Ravens could become a dangerous team down the stretch if Jackson gets back on track. ."

This Week: 9; Last Week: 13

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions in a game and the Ravens beat a division rival. That says something about John Harbaugh's team (and, specifically, his defense), which picked up its quarterback time and time again in a 16-10 win over the Browns on Sunday night. The Ravens stacked the box to neutralize Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, daring Baker Mayfield to beat them downfield. The strategy worked, as Mayfield completed less than half of his 37 attempts and managed just one (borderline) touchdown pass. "Defense was just off the charts," Harbaugh said after the win. "That's one of the best defensive performances that we've seen out here in a long time."

This Week: 12, Last Week: 9

Analysis: "Their 8-3 record says they're the AFC's No. 1 team. Their play on the field in recent weeks, especially former MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson's, decisively suggests otherwise. He may be the first QB in eight years to get a win despite throwing four INTs, but this obviously isn't sustainable – especially since no team currently projected in the playoff field has a harder remaining schedule than Baltimore's.."

This Week: 4; Last Week: 3

Analysis: "It's hard to know what to make of the Ravens. They keep winning, and we can't say that about most teams. Yet, every game seems like a struggle. It seems like some regression is coming."

CBS Sports

This Week: 8; Last Week: 6

Analysis: "They aren't playing great football, but they would be the top seed in the AFC right now. The offense has to be better than it was against the Browns."