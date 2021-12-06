Ravens Week 13 Report Card Vs. Steelers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens fell short against the Steelers, 20-19, in Week 13.

Here's Baltimore's Report Card.

Offense

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson was 23 of 37 for 253 yards with a touchdown and another careless interception for an 80.1 rating. Jackson has thrown more interceptions over his past four games (8) than he did in his in 2019 when he was named NFL MVP when he had just six picks. Jackson took seven sacks, while Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger deftly avoided Baltimore's pass rush and did not have a turnover, which was the difference in the game. Jackson could not connect with tight end Mark Andrews on the 2-point conversion that would have won the game. Grade: D+

Running Backs — The Ravens managed 107 yards on the ground. Devonta Freeman found some holes and finished with 51 yards on 14 carries. Latavius Murray and Nate McCrary were not a factor. Jackson ran for 55 yards on eight carries. The Ravens were able to find seams in the Steelers run defense, Grade: C

Receivers — Marquise Brown led the way with five catches for 55 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews caught four passes for 50 yards, but had a couple of key drops and could not haul in the potential game-winning 2-point conversion. Sammy Watkins caught a touchdown pass with 12 seconds left. Grade: C

Offensive Line — The stat line looks bad when the quarterback absorbs seven sacks. However, Jackson holds onto the ball too long and this creates stress for the o-line. Overall, the offensive line played fairly well, especially in the run game. The Steelers played with a lot of pressure the entire game. Grade: C

Defense

Defensive Line — The Ravens allowed 85 yards on 25 carries. Najee Harris fought hard for yards but was not a key factor, running for 71 yards on 21 carries. Nose tackle Brandon Williams had a team-high 11 tackles and was solid. Calais Campbell was able to get some pressure in the backfield and had the team. Grade: B

Linebackers — This unit played well most of the game before fading late. Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes did a good job flying to the ball. However, the Ravens did not manage a sack, which was a key factor in the game. Grade: C

Secondary — Roethlisberger completed 21 of 31 passes for 236 yards with two touchdowns and a 111.8 rating. Diontae Johnson torched the Ravens cornerbacks for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Marlon Humphrey suffered an injury late in the game and could miss some time. Safety Chuck Clark dropped an interception for the second straight week. Grade: C-

Special Teams

Justin Tucker converted both field-goal attempts in tough conditions. Devin Duvernay was a spark returning the ball and coverage was solid. Long snapper Nick Moore had a bone-jarring tackle. This unit did its job. Grade: A

Coaching

John Harbaugh gambled on the 2-point conversion to try to win the game and lost. However, he did not feel his team was healthy enough to go into overtime. It was the best decision and the Ravens just could not execute. The Ravens still struggle against Cover 0 and the defense allowed 17 fourth-quarter points. Grade: D