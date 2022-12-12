Ravens Week 14 Report Card Vs. Steelers

BALTIMORE — The Ravens were able to topple the Steelers 16-14 in Week 14.

Here's their Report Card

Offense

Quarterbacks — Baltimore was already playing with backup Tyler Huntley with Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley went down with a possible concussion in the third quarter and undrafted rookie Anthony Brown was forced into action. Huntley was 8-for-12 for 88 yards and ran nine times for 31 yards before exiting. Brown did a good job managing the game under extremely difficult circumstances. The key was no turnovers. Grade: B

Running Backs — J.K Dobbins was back in the lineup and had a 44-yard run that set up his own touchdown run in the first quarter. Dobbins finished with 120 yards on 15 carries. Gus Edwards picked up some key first downs. Overall, the Ravens managed 215 yards on the ground. Grade: A

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends — Demarcus Robinson had five catches for 52 yards and is becoming the go-to receiver. Tight end Mark Andrews dealt with tight coverage throughout the game and he had two catches for 19 yards. DeSean Jackson added two receptions for 34 yards, including a key first down. Grade: C+

Offensive Line — The return of left tackle Ronnie Stanley was critical and he helped set the tone. Center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard Ben Powers were solid. Right guards Trystan Colon and Ben Cleveland played effectively for the injured Kevin Zeitler. Grade: A

Defense

Defensive Line — This unit was stout again. The Steelers managed just 65 yards rushing on 20 carries. Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, and Calais Campbell each played well in matching up with Pittsburgh's offensive line. Grade: A

Linebackers — Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith had interceptions. Smith and Tyus Bowser each finished with a sack. The linebackers did a good job flying to the ball. Jason Pierre-Paul had four tackles. Grade: A

Secondary — Marcus Williams was back after missing seven games with a wrist injury. He managed an interception in the end zone. It was Williams' team-leading fourth interception. However, cornerback Marlon Humphrey was beaten a couple of times for long gains and had a pass interference penalty. Marcus Peters was solid in coverage but he had a costly unsportsmanlike penalty. Grade: D

Special Teams

With a 42-yard field goal, Justin Tucker became the Ravens' all-time leading scorer ahead of Matt Stover. Tucker also converted kicks from 35 and 30 yards. Campbell blocked a 40-yard field goal attempt from Chris Boswell that wound up being the difference in the game. The Ravens averaged 19.3 yards on three kickoff returns. Punter Jordan Stout averaged 41.3 yards on three kicks

Coaching

The Ravens had a solid game plan and they stuck to their strengths. Baltimore ran the ball effectively and shut down the Steelers' ground attack. It was a hard-fought road win. The Ravens snapped a four-game skid to the Steelers and are in the driver's seat for a spot in the playoffs. Grade: A-