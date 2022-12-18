Ravens Week 15 Report Card Vs. Browns

With quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, Tyler Huntley could not lead the Ravens offense.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens had a costly 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15.

Here's their Report Card:

Offense

Quarterback— With quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, Tyler Huntley could not lead the offense and was 17 of 30 for 138 yards with an interception for a dismal 54.6 rating. Huntley struggled to read the coverages and failed to just throw the ball away at critical times. Grade: D

Running backs — J.K. Dobbins had another solid game and finished with 125 yards on 13 carries. Gus Edwards was also effective and he had 55 yards on 7 carries. Overall, the Ravens ran for 198 yards but attempted ill-advised passes at key points of the game. Grade: A

Wide receivers/Tight ends — Mark Andrews caught three passes on seven targets for a team-high 31 yards. That tells the story with this group: total lack of production. In the first half, Huntley completed two passes to a wide receiver — both to Demarcus Robinson — for minus-1 yard. Grade: D

Offensive line — Tackles Morgan Moses and Ronnie Stanley were dominant. Guards Ben Powers and Kevin Zeitler also had good games. Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum continues to progress. The Ravens got away from their strength of running the football. Grade: B

Defense

Defensive line — Cleveland ran for 143 yards on 33 carries. Calais Campbell was playing well before leaving with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Broderick Washington had four tackles. Browns running back Nick Chubb had 99 yards on 21 carries. Kareen Hunt averaged 6 yards per carry. Grade: C

Linebackers — Roquan Smith had another solid game and led the team with 11 tackles. Patrick Queen had six tackles and a half-sack with Odafe Oweh. The linebackers and the rest of the defense can't be blamed for this loss. Grade: B

Secondary — The unit was not tested. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was playing his first home game in Cleveland, threw for 161 yards with a touchdown. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams each had six tackles. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton had a sack. Grade: B

Special Teams

Justin Tucker missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. He later had a 50-yard kick blocked. That spells disaster. Devin Duvnernay fumbled a punt return and bobbled another. Sometimes, he looks disinterested. Grade: D

Coaching

It was a costly loss. The play-calling was questionable with getting away from the run. The Ravens had another delay-of-game penalty and were scoreless inside the red zone. An ill-advised decision to go for a first down on a fourth-and-1 in Clevland's red zone also came back to haunt them. Grade: F