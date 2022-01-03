Ravens Week 17 Report Card Vs.Rams

BALTIMORE — The Ravens lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-19 on a late touchdown in Week 17.

Here's their Report Card:

Offense

Quarterback — Tyler Huntley made his third career start in place of Lamar Jackson, who was sidelined for the third straight week with an ankle injury. Huntley was 20 of 32 for 201 yards with an interception, He also had 54 yards rushing on six carries. While Huntley can effectively run the offense, he tends to have trouble in the red zone. The Ravens didn't score an offensive touchdown for the first time in three years. Grade: C.

Running Backs — Devonta Freeman ran hard and had 76 yards on 14 carries. His backup, Latavius Murray, finished with 31 yards on 11 attempts, including several key runs in the fourth quarter. Overall, Baltimore had 165 yards on 32 carries. Grade: B-.

Wide Receivers — Rookie receiver Rashod Bateman led the team with seven catches for 58 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews caught six passes for 89 and set the franchise's single-season receiving yards record. Marquise Brown finished with three catches for 28 yards but a miscommunication with Huntley led to a costly interception. Grade: C.

Offensive Line — The Ravens dealt with a fearsome pass rush from defensive tackle Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Von Miller and allowed five sacks. Center Trystan Colon filled on for Bradley Bozeman, who was ill, and was steady. Tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Patrick Mekari, guard Kevin Zeitler, and Ben Cleveland were under duress the entire game and mostly hung tough until the final drive. Grade: C-.

Defense

Defensive Line — Calais Campbell played hard and was a difference-maker despite being obviously hampered by a leg injury. Brandon Williams had a solid game in the middle of the field. Overall, the Rams finished with 73 yards rushing on 20 carries. Grade: B.

Linebackers — Josh Bynes had seven tackles and was a physical presence. Patrick Queen had some challenges in pass coverage. Tyus Bowser had the team's only sack and Justin Houston recovered a fumble. Grade: C.

Secondary — This injury-marred unit played well. Safety Chuck Clark had two interceptions, including his first career pick-six. Matthew Stafford completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns. Cooper Kupp finished with six receptions for 95 yards with a touchdown. Nonetheless, the defensive backs played well enough for the Ravens to win the game. Cornerback Tavin Young led the Ravens with nine tackles Grade: C+

Special Teams

Justin Tucker had field goals for 22, 46, 46, and 34 yards in tough conditions. Sam Koch had a season-long 61-yard punt that flipped the field from Baltimore’s 12-yard line to the Rams’ 45-yard line. Devin Duvernay was limited to one kickoff return for 22 yards. Grade: A

Coaching

The Ravens had a solid game plan but they fell short once again. Over their five-game losing streak, the Ravens have lost four games by a total of five points. The coaches have been handicapped by a limited roster all season. Grade: C+