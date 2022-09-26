Ravens Week 3 Report Card Vs. Patriots

BALTIMORE — The Ravens rolled to a 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots, improving to 2-1 on the season.

Here's the Report Card

Offense

Quarterback — Quarterback Lamar Jackson is making a strong argument for his second MVP award. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards with four touchdowns. Jackson also ran for 107 yards with a score. He is the first player in franchise history to throw at least three touchdown passes in each of the team's first three games of a season, according to ESPN Stats. Grade: A

Running Backs — J.K. Dobbins was on a pitch count and had 23 yards on 7 carries in his season debut after recovering from a knee injury. He also caught two passes for 17 yards. Dobbins gave the offense a boost with his presence and the Ravens managed 188 yards on the ground. Justice Hill flashed with 60 yards on six carries. Grade: B

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends — Offensive coordinator Greg Roman went with a heavy tight-end set. Mark Andrews caught 8 passes for 89 yards with two touchdowns. Josh Oliver caught his first career touchdown. Devin Duvernay had another solid game with a touchdown reception. Rashod Bateman had a fumble but finished with two catches for 59 yards. Grade: B-

Offensive Line — The Ravens have huge issues at left tackle with Ronnie Stanley out of the lineup. Pat Mekari had to leave the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Rookie Daniel Faalele took over the job at left tackle and was immediately targeted by the Patriots, who beat him for two quick sacks. However, Faalele played much better in the second half. Baltimore has used three left tackles in three games. Grade C+

Defense

Linebackers — Inside linebacker Josh Bynes led the team with 10 tackles and had an interception. Patrick Queen had five tackles, including a sack, but dropped a potential pick-six. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh needs to step up his game and make a play. Justin Houston left with a groin injury. Grade: C

Defensive Line — The Patriots had 145 rushing yards on 28 attempts. Justin Madubuike had a solid game with a sack and two tackles for a loss. Defensive end Calais Campbell played well over 59 snaps (89%) and that might be too much. Nose tackle Michael Pierce to a left arm injury and his status is uncertain. Grade: C

Secondary — The Ravens' secondary made some adjustments from last week's debacle against Miami. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had an interception and recovered a fumble that was forced by rookie Kyle Hamilton. Marlon Humphrey had an interception and a tackle on a fourth-and-3 in the second quarter that ended a New England scoring threat. Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was beaten twice in the first quarter and was benched. Grade: C+

Special Teams

Duvernay is in Pro Bowl form and had a 43-yard punt return that flipped the field. Justin Tucker made a 53-yard field goal but missed an extra-point attempt on the Ravens' last touchdown. Rookie Jordan Stout shanked a punt. Grade: C+

Coaching

The Ravens won their first-ever regular season game at Gillette Stadium. Roman did a solid job mixing the plays on offense. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald still needs to tighten the defense after giving up 447 yards of total offense. The Ravens found a way to win and that's all that matters. Grade: B+