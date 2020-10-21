SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Week 7 Power Rankings Wrapup

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens enter their bye at 5-1 after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 30-28.

Here's how Baltimore fares in the Week 7 Power Rankings. 

Sports Illustrated

1. Chiefs

2. Steelers 

3. Seahawks

4. Titans

5. Ravens

Analysis: "The Ravens seem to be quietly taking care of business, but have done most of what has been asked of them. Their offense has not quite clicked like last year, but they lead the league in point differential (and total points, though of course not every team has played six games), even after letting the Eagles climb back into things on Sunday. And of all the one-loss teams, their defeat is the easiest to excuse away. Their schedule is about to get more challenging, which should give us some fun games to watch. The Ravens have entered the realm where most fans will only care about what they do in the playoffs, but it’ll still be telling to see how they compete in potential previews against the teams they’ll meet when they get there."

NFL.com

1. Chiefs

2. Steelers

3. Titans

4. Ravens

5. Seahawks

Analysis: "The Ravens' offense has been ... fine this year. Baltimore continues to put up points and win games, but this is not the same attack that ripped up the NFL last season. In Sunday's 30-28 win over the Eagles (a strange game Baltimore almost let slip away through lack of attention), the Ravens logged just one drive of more than 50 yards and went three-and-out on five possessions, something that's never happened in the Lamar Jackson era. There's no reason to panic when a team is averaging nearly 30 points per game, but it's something that you notice when you watch the Ravens this year. They're ... fine. Just not unstoppable."

ESPN

1. Seahawks

2. Chiefs

3. Steelers

4. Ravens

5. Titans

Analysis: "Since Young suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, the Ravens have replaced their top nickelback with the combination of Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett. There's no doubt Baltimore would be stronger if Young were covering the slot receiver. The Ravens believe he is one of the top nickelbacks in the NFL when healthy. But Baltimore also is used to not having Young, who has only played in one full game since the start of the 2019 season. If there is a position where the Ravens can absorb an injury, it's in a deep secondary."

CBS

1. Steelers

2. Seahawks

3. Chiefs

4. Ravens

5. Titans

Analysis: "They are 5-1 heading to their bye and I still don't think they have played close to their best. They have the Steelers coming out of that bye, so they better be ready." 

Yahoo Sports

1. Chiefs

2. Ravens 

3. Seahawks

4. Steelers 

5. Titans

Analysis: "Had Sunday’s game ended with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, we’d be much more impressed with the Ravens. I’m not sure how they let the Eagles almost steal a game they mostly dominated. It’s probably best to shrug, chalk up another win and move on."

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Look at Lamar Jackson's Midseason Numbers From Year 2 to Year 3

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was expected to show steady improvement in his third year as a pro. Instead, his stats are not at the same level compared to the same period last season.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Finding Life Difficult Without Marshal Yanda Anchoring Offensive Line

Ravens coach John Harbaugh knew he had a huge void to fill when eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 seasons.

Todd_Karpovich

No Getaway: Ravens Must Follow Strict Guidelines Over Bye

The bye week is normally a time when the Ravens players can decompress and return home to see family or perhaps go on a short vacation. That's not the case this season.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh Provides Injury Update: Averett to IR, Ingram OK

The Ravens roll into their bye with several players dealing with injuries but most of them should be ready for the Nov. 1 showdown with the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich

Earl Thomas Files Formal Grievance Against Ravens

Former Ravens safety Earl Thomas filed a grievance against the team after his contract was terminated in August.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Hope Recent Spate of Penalties Aren't Troublesome Trend

Baltimore was penalized a season-high 12 times for 132 yards, which helped Philadephia get back into the game.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Snap-Count Analysis: Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins Split Workload

Ravens running back Mark Ingram suffered an ankle injury early in the game Week 6 against the Eagles and did not play in the second half.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Report Card Vs. Eagles

The Ravens held off the Eagles for a 30-28 victory in Week 6 to improve to 5-1 on the season. Here are the grades.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Another Inconsistent Game

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not wavered in his confidence with the offense despite another inconsistent performance.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Overcome Sloppy Play Vs. Eagles: Here's What We Learned

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell surged through the the Eagles offensive line and dropped quarterback Carson Wentz in the backfield.

Todd_Karpovich