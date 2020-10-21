Ravens Week 7 Power Rankings Wrapup

The Ravens enter their bye at 5-1 after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 30-28.

Here's how Baltimore fares in the Week 7 Power Rankings.

Sports Illustrated

1. Chiefs

2. Steelers

3. Seahawks

4. Titans

5. Ravens

Analysis: "The Ravens seem to be quietly taking care of business, but have done most of what has been asked of them. Their offense has not quite clicked like last year, but they lead the league in point differential (and total points, though of course not every team has played six games), even after letting the Eagles climb back into things on Sunday. And of all the one-loss teams, their defeat is the easiest to excuse away. Their schedule is about to get more challenging, which should give us some fun games to watch. The Ravens have entered the realm where most fans will only care about what they do in the playoffs, but it’ll still be telling to see how they compete in potential previews against the teams they’ll meet when they get there."

NFL.com

1. Chiefs

2. Steelers

3. Titans

4. Ravens

5. Seahawks

Analysis: "The Ravens' offense has been ... fine this year. Baltimore continues to put up points and win games, but this is not the same attack that ripped up the NFL last season. In Sunday's 30-28 win over the Eagles (a strange game Baltimore almost let slip away through lack of attention), the Ravens logged just one drive of more than 50 yards and went three-and-out on five possessions, something that's never happened in the Lamar Jackson era. There's no reason to panic when a team is averaging nearly 30 points per game, but it's something that you notice when you watch the Ravens this year. They're ... fine. Just not unstoppable."

ESPN

1. Seahawks

2. Chiefs

3. Steelers

4. Ravens

5. Titans

Analysis: "Since Young suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, the Ravens have replaced their top nickelback with the combination of Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett. There's no doubt Baltimore would be stronger if Young were covering the slot receiver. The Ravens believe he is one of the top nickelbacks in the NFL when healthy. But Baltimore also is used to not having Young, who has only played in one full game since the start of the 2019 season. If there is a position where the Ravens can absorb an injury, it's in a deep secondary."

CBS

1. Steelers

2. Seahawks

3. Chiefs

4. Ravens

5. Titans

Analysis: "They are 5-1 heading to their bye and I still don't think they have played close to their best. They have the Steelers coming out of that bye, so they better be ready."

Yahoo Sports

1. Chiefs

2. Ravens

3. Seahawks

4. Steelers

5. Titans

Analysis: "Had Sunday’s game ended with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, we’d be much more impressed with the Ravens. I’m not sure how they let the Eagles almost steal a game they mostly dominated. It’s probably best to shrug, chalk up another win and move on."