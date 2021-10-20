    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ravens Week 7 Power Rankings Roundup

    Baltimore dominated the Chargers in Week 6.
    Author:

    The Ravens rise in the various Week 7 Power Rankings. 

    Here's the roundup:

    Sports Illustrated

    This Week: 4; Last Week: 7

    Analysis: "Watching your 2015 fantasy football backfield score touchdowns in 2021 is neat, but getting it done without Ronnie Stanley and Marcus Peters is far more impressive. Fill-in CB Anthony Averett was engulfed in flames two weeks ago and surely had the Chargers salivating at the chance to pick on him, but instead, Averett was outstanding (with a little more help) and the defense dominated on Sunday. And the win over the Chargers — like the Week 2 win over the Chiefs — came on a short week off an overtime Monday nighter."

    ESPN

    This Week: 6; Last Week: 8

    Analysis: "This has been a masterful coaching job by John Harbaugh, who has guided Baltimore to a 5-1 start despite 16 players on injured reserve. The Ravens looked like a team in trouble with a season-opening loss in Las Vegas, where they allowed big plays on defense and couldn't protect Lamar Jackson. But Baltimore quickly turned it around in dramatic fashion with fourth-quarter comebacks -- against the Chiefs and Colts -- and Justin Tucker's winning 66-yard field goal in Detroit. Then on Sunday, the Ravens looked like the team to beat in the AFC with a 28-point rout of the Chargers."

    NFL.com

    This Week: 5; Last Week: 7

    Analysis: "On Sunday, Lamar Jackson threw for just 167 yards with two interceptions and only managed 51 yards on the ground. Typically, this type of output means bad news for the Ravens. Typically. In Week 6, Baltimore humbled the AFC West-leading Chargers in all phases in a 34-6 win. The Ravens blew out one of football's hottest teams with a balanced ground attack that wasn't overly reliant on their quarterback: Baltimore rushed for 187 yards on 38 carries, with Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and Le'Veon Bell all reaching pay dirt. The defense did the rest, holding the high-scoring Chargers to 26 rushing yards while limiting L.A. to a 4-for-16 success rate on third and fourth downs. The Ravens are thriving as they enter a surprisingly consequential Week 7 matchup against the Bengals."

    The Sporting News

    This Week: 7; Last Week: 8

    Analysis: "The Ravens can beat teams in many ways now with Lamar Jackson running or passing the offense to big things. Their defense needed that confidence-builder against the Chargers after that Monday night mess."

    NBC Sports

    This Week: 4; Last Week: 5

    Analysis: "Lamar Jackson didn't duplicate his monster Week 5 performance, but he didn't have to. The Ravens dominated the Chargers from start to finish on Sunday with a 34-6 statement victory."

    New York Post

    This Week: 4; Last Week: 7

    Analysis: "The Ravens turned a battle of AFC division leaders into a 34-6 blowout of the Chargers. Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman all rushed for touchdowns like a throwback to 2015. The defense also looked vintage in allowing just 208 yards and stopping 12 of 16 third and fourth downs."

    CBS Sports

    This Week: 6; Last Week: 8

    Analysis: "The Ravens abused the Chargers on both sides of the ball. The play of the defense is a good sign going forward, especially with the Bengals on tap this week."

