    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ravens Week 8 Power Ranking Roundup

    Baltimore lost to Cincinnati 41-17
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens fell a few spots in the Week 8 Power Rankings after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 41-17.

    Here's the roundup:

    Sports Illustrated

    This Week: 6; Last Week: 4

    Analysis: "I’m going to avoid the shoe being hurled at me by Bengals fans, but I would take the Ravens again head-to-head. Lamar Jackson, all things considered, is mounting an MVP-worthy season full of herculean performances, even if the fantasy football ledger doesn’t agree. Once Baltimore finds their footing on the health front, they will be dangerous."

    NFL.com

    This Week: 8; Last Week: 5

    Analysis: "The Ravens hit their bye at 5-2, a strong record good enough for a tie atop the AFC North. Given the injury epidemic in Baltimore, this feels something close to a best-case scenario. But the nature of Sunday's loss to the Bengals — a 41-17 shellacking at home — is sure to prompt difficult questions at team headquarters. Are the Ravens, with their depth concerns and inconsistencies, quietly vulnerable in a division that suddenly houses a rising power in Western Ohio? The Ravens were badly outscored and outgained by the Bengals — Cincinnati was the more physical team, as well. The off week began with a wake-up call. Or was it a warning siren?" 

    Yahoo Sports

    This Week: 8; Last Week: 7

    Analysis: "The game got away from the Ravens, who handed off to running backs 11 times and threw 42 times. That's not what they want to do, no matter how well Lamar Jackson has been passing it."

    The Baltimore Sun

    This Week: 7; Last Week: 3

    Analysis: "The Ravens are still a threat to emerge in the AFC when playing at their best, but more injuries along the offensive line, this time to starting right tackle Patrick Mekari, have severely depleted their once-unstoppable rushing attack. The Ravens need Jackson to play at an MVP level to not only mask their weaknesses on offense, but cover for a defense that has allowed a franchise-worst 2,073 passing yards over its first seven games. Sunday’s loss showed that the Ravens’ old reliables might not even be enough to cut it in the AFC North anymore."

    CBS Sports

    This Week: 9; Last Week: 6

    Analysis: "So much for the idea they would run away with the division. They were manhandled by the Bengals, which is not a good look."

    ESPN

    This Week: 8 ; Last Week: 6

    Analysis: "The Ravens rank No. 24 in defense and are on pace to allow the most yards in franchise history. The loss of Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters (season-ending knee injury), the regression of middle linebacker Patrick Queen and the awful tackling has taken a toll on this prideful unit. Even cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens' top defensive player, has struggled. Baltimore became the third team in NFL history to allow three 400-yard passers in its first seven games. The Ravens are looking to regroup during their bye." 

     

