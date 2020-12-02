Who's In, Who's Out for Ravens Against Undefeated Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will be missing several key players, including quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, for their week 12 game against the Steelers.

The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night but was postponed three times and moved to Wednesday, Dec. 2. because of a massive COVID-19 outbreak among the Baltimore players.

Pittsburgh beat the Ravens 28-24 in Week 8.

Here's a look at the Baltimore players that will be available for the rematch

Offense

Quarterbacks

In: Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley

Out: Jackson

Analysis: RG3 will make his first start since beating the Steelers in last year's regular-season finale. RGIII had modest numbers against Pittsburgh last season, completing 11 of 21 pass attempts for 96 yards with an interception. He was also sacked three times but had 50 yards rushing on eight carries. Jackson committed four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles — in the Week 8 loss.

Running Backs

In: Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, and Justice Hill

Analysis: The Ravens ran for 265 yards in a 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 8. Dobbins had a season-high 113 yards rushing in that game. Baltimore will need to run the ball effectively again to have any chance of winning.

Wide Receivers

In: Miles Boykin, Marquise Brown, Dez Bryant, Devin Duvernay, and James Proche II

Out: Willie Snead IV

Analysis: Griffin might not have much time to look downfield behind an injury-marred offensive line. Snead has been one of the team's most consistent receivers over the past four games and he will be missed in the slot.

Tight Ends

In: Luke Willson (practice squad), Sean Culkin (practice squad), and Eric Tomlinson (practice squad),

Out: Mark Andrews and Patrick Ricard

Analysis: The loss of Andrews and Ricard especially devastating, especially with Nick Boyle out for the year. The Ravens will have to elevate one or two players from the practice squad and throw them into the fire against one of the league's top defenses.

Offensive Line

In: left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., guard/center Bradley Bozeman, guard Ben Bredeson, center Trystan Colon-Castillo, guard/tackle D.J. Fluker, guard/tackle Tyre Phillips, guard Ben Powers, tackle Jake Rodgers, and tackle R.J. Prince (practice squad)

Out: Guard/center Patrick Mekari, guard/center Matt Skura and guard/tack;eWill Holden

Analysis: The Ravens will be missing their top two centers on the depth chart — Skura and Mekari. Colon-Castillo, an undrafted rookie, could be called into action. Baltimore could also shift left guard Bradley Bozeman to center, a position he played at the University of Alabama. The Steelers lead the NFL with 38 sacks.

Defense

Linebackers

In: Inside — L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Patrick Queen, Kristian Welch and Chris Board. Outside — Tyus Bowser, Jaylon Ferguson, Aaron Adeoye (practice squad), and Chauncey Rivers (practice squad)

Out: OLB Matthew Judon, OLB Pernell McPhee

Analysis: The Ravens have some depth at inside linebacker for this game, but the loss of Judon and McPhee will hinder the pass rush. Baltimore will likely promote a practice squad player to be part of the rotation on the outside. The Ravens managed to sack Ben Roethlisberger twice in the previous meeting,

Defensive Line

In: Tackles — Justin Ellis, Broderick Washington, and Aaron Crawford (practice squad) Ends — Yannick Ngakoue, Derek Wolfe

Out: Tackles — Brandon Williams (ankle) and Justin Madubuike. Ends — Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward

Analysis: Campell and Williams missed the previous game against the Titans, who ran for 173 yards in the 30-24 overtime victory. The Steelers' top running back James Connor is out because he is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Secondary

In: Cornerbacks — Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Tramon Williams, Davontae Harris, and Anthony Levine. Safeties — Chuck Clark, S DeShon Elliott, and Jordan Richards

Out: Cornerbacks — Terrell Bonds. Safeties — Geno Stone (reportedly tested positive Tuesday)

Analysis: The core defensive backs will be available and this should be a huge boost for Baltimore to contain big plays downfield. Humphrey has played some of his best games against the Steelers.

Special Teams

In: Kicker Justin Tucker, punter P Sam Koch, and long snapper Nick Moore (practice squad)

Out: Long snapper Morgan Cox

Analysis: The so-called "Wolfpack" will be missing one of their key players in Cox, who will miss his first game since 2015. This means Moore will likely be elevated from the practice squad and should be able to play effectively.