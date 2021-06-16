Harbaugh on Wide Receivers: 'I Feel Like It’s A Talented Group'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh doesn't expect to make any decisions on the wide receivers until training camp opens in July.

For now, he is just concerned about the players getting acclimated to Baltimore's system and concentrate on the basics.

“It’s really not time to separate yourself as much as it is just time to prepare yourself for training camp – that’s how we look at it," Harbaugh said. "We want to see them learning where to line up [and] understanding the routes. It’s the NFL; it’s not just 20 plays on a blackboard that we come out here and run – this is a little more complicated.

"There’s quite a bit that they have to learn and know, so start with that. Then the fundamentals of it; the route running, catching the ball, all the fundamentals that go into that, that’s really what we’re focusing on."

The Ravens will have heated competition among the wide receivers.

With the addition of Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace in this year's draft, Baltimore now has eight players vying for perhaps six roster spots — acquired Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, and Deon Cain.

Brown, Bateman, Duvernay and Cain flashed in the voluntary workouts. Watkins also had some big-time receptions at the mandatory minicamp this week.

Overall, Harbaugh was encouraged by the performance.

"So, I feel like the guys are doing a really good job," Harbaugh said. "I’m happy with the talent. I feel like it’s a talented group, and I’m very excited about what we’re capable of achieving. Once training camp starts, you’ll probably start to see guys separate.”