Ravens Will Face Steelers Pass-Rush Ace T.J. Watt in Week 13

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have dealt with formidable pass rushers this season and they might face their biggest test trying to contain Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt in Week 13.

Watt was activated from the reserve/COVID list the day prior to the game. Watt was initially placed on the reserve/COVID list on Monday and he did not practice the entire week.

Watt has 12.5 sacks and 41 tackles, including 13 for loss, over In nine games this season. He has established himself as a candidate for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt has also been hampered with hip and knee injuries.

Last season, Watt had 11 tackles, 3 sacks and 8 quarterback hits in two games against the Ravens.

"T.J obviously is a game-wrecker," left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who signed with the Ravens this offseason after spending his entire career in Pittsburgh.

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden has been ruled out with a foot injury.

The Ravens have 19 players on the injury report, including all five of the cornerbacks on the 53-man roster. The hope is that several of those players will be available for the crucial matchup.

Both Marlon Humphrey and Tavon Young are dealing with illnesses. Young was sidelined all week and Humphrey did not practice Thursday and Friday.

Anthony Averett is still dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries. He is listed as questionable.

Chris Westry (thigh) was able to return to practice Friday after missing two days.

Jimmy Smith (neck/ankle) has missed the past two games, but was he able to fully practice Thursday. Smith was held out the next day.

Kevon Seymour was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

“We’ll have to wait and see who we have," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We don’t know. As a coach, you try to get as many people ready as you can. You go play the game with the people that you have, and we’ll see where we’re at with that as we go. We don’t know at this point.”