    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Ravens Will Need to Start Fast to Keep Pace with Chargers

    Baltimore looking to set the tone early.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not scored a point in the first quarter in each of the past three games.

    However, Baltimore finished strong and won each of those matchups.

    The goal this week is to start fast against the Chargers and take control early. 

    "I think we definitely have to make adjustments as they go on," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "We still want to start faster, and that’s something … It’s never a finished product, and there are certain things that we’re really working hard on [and] trying to improve."

    • In Week 3, the Ravens and Lions were tied 0-0 at the end of the first quarter. Detroit scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter before Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker converted an NFL record 66-yard field goal to win the game 19-17.
    • In Week 4, neither the Ravens nor the Broncos were able to score a point in the opening quarter. However, Baltimore scored 17 points before halftime and cruised to a 23-7 victory.
    • In Week 5, the Ravens trailed the Colts 7-0 in the first quarter. Baltimore went three-and-out on their first two possessions for the first time with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback. Baltimore was behind by 16 points in the fourth quarter before putting together a furious comeback in the 31-25 overtime victory. 

    The Chargers offense is better than the Lions, Broncos and Colts, so the Ravens don't want to fall behind early.  

    "Every game is different," Roman said. "Every game plays out differently, and that’s something that we really want to improve on. At the same time, it really matters how you play over the course of four quarters that determines the winner. But there are plenty of things that we need to work on, and I think everybody is aware of them. We’re really focused on it.”

    USATSI_16833232
    News

    Ravens Will Need to Start Fast to Keep Pace with Chargers

    2 minutes ago
    jdclsgsmsnarmshvqcie
    News

    John Harbaugh Expects Rashod Bateman to Play Against Chargers

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_11951915
    News

    Ravens Wary of Chargers 'Game Wrecker' Joey Bosa

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16832930
    News

    Ravens Numbers to Watch

    18 hours ago
    t9oeg0bre4e5q1z5xva9
    News

    DeShon Elliott Threatens Colts' Tight End Jack Doyle After Tavon Young Confrontation

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16937281
    News

    Ravens Might Have Challenge With Outside Reciever With Bateman, Watkins Injuries

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16937849
    News

    Marquise Brown Dismisses Bart Scott's Criticism, 'Foolishness'

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_15177580
    News

    John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: 'He Definitely Went to Another Level'

    Oct 14, 2021