Ravens Will Need to Start Fast to Keep Pace with Chargers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not scored a point in the first quarter in each of the past three games.

However, Baltimore finished strong and won each of those matchups.

The goal this week is to start fast against the Chargers and take control early.

"I think we definitely have to make adjustments as they go on," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "We still want to start faster, and that’s something … It’s never a finished product, and there are certain things that we’re really working hard on [and] trying to improve."

In Week 3, the Ravens and Lions were tied 0-0 at the end of the first quarter. Detroit scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter before Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker converted an NFL record 66-yard field goal to win the game 19-17.

In Week 4, neither the Ravens nor the Broncos were able to score a point in the opening quarter. However, Baltimore scored 17 points before halftime and cruised to a 23-7 victory.

In Week 5, the Ravens trailed the Colts 7-0 in the first quarter. Baltimore went three-and-out on their first two possessions for the first time with Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback. Baltimore was behind by 16 points in the fourth quarter before putting together a furious comeback in the 31-25 overtime victory.

The Chargers offense is better than the Lions, Broncos and Colts, so the Ravens don't want to fall behind early.

"Every game is different," Roman said. "Every game plays out differently, and that’s something that we really want to improve on. At the same time, it really matters how you play over the course of four quarters that determines the winner. But there are plenty of things that we need to work on, and I think everybody is aware of them. We’re really focused on it.”