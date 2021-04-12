Ravens Rank Among NFL's Winningest Franchises Over 16-Game Era

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have established a winning culture and are among the NFL's most successful teams.

In the 16-game era that has come to an end for at least this season, the Ravens rank fifth among all NFL teams for winning percentage, going 225-174-1 over their history.

The Steelers are ranked first (60.9%,643-556-21), followed by the Patriots (519-404-9, 60.3%), Broncos (58%, 488-434-10) and Packers (769-577-38, 56.6%)

Since arriving in Baltimore in 1996, the Ravens have won two NFL titles (Super Bowl XXXV and Super Bowl (XLVII). Baltimore has also been to the playoffs 27 times, going 16-11.

The Ravens Pro Football Hall of Fame players consist of Ray Lews, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed.

"Do you want to win? You want to be a part of a great organization, and you want to be a part of a team, and you want to love coming to work every single day, and you’re a football player and you love football? You want to play in the AFC North – come here," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about attracting players to Baltimore.

Here's a complete breakdown of the Ravens history

Seasons: 26 (1996 to 2021)

Record (W-L-T): 225-174-1

Playoff Record: 16-11

Super Bowls Won: 2 (2 Appearances)

Championships Won: 2

All-time Passing Leader: Joe Flacco 3,499/5,670, 38,245 yds, 212 touchdowns

All-time Rushing Leader: Jamal Lewis 1,822 att, 7,801 yds, 45 touchdowns

All-time Receiving Leader: Derrick Mason 471 rec, 5,777 yds, 29 touchdowns

All-time Scoring Leader: Matt Stover 1,464 points

All-time AV Leader: Ray Lewis 218 AV

Winningest Coach: John Harbaugh 129-79-0

— Courtesy Pro Football Reference