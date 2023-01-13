Ravens Without Lamar Jackson, But Healthier for Rematch with Bengals

Ravens running backs Gus Edwards and. J.K. Dobbins will be available for the rematch with the Bengals in an AFC Wild-Card game Sunday night.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a boost for their backfield after running back Gus Edwards cleared concussion protocol after taking a hard hit last week against Cincinnati.

This means that both Edwards and. J.K. Dobbins will be available for the rematch with the Bengals in an AFC Wild-Card game Sunday night.

The Bengals are favored by 9 points.

“I've always been an underdog," Dobbins said. "This team, I guess you could say that we’ve always been an underdog. But me, personally, I've always been an underdog. I ran for 2,000 yards in college and still went in the second round [of the 2020 NFL Draft]. People still talk about [how] I’m not that good. I average 5.9 yards per carry for my career; people still tell me I'm not good. So, I'm the underdog, and that’s how I play.”

In addition to Edwards, Tyler Huntley (wrist/shoulder) should also be available even though he is listed as questionable.

However, Huntley has not been told that he or rookie Anthony Brown will make the start.

“It’s a game-time decision," Huntley said.

Jackson (knee), wide receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring), and defensive back Brandon Stephens (illness) are the only Ravens players that have been ruled out.

In last week's 27-16 loss to the Bengals, the Ravens rested tight end Mark Andrews, guard Kevin Zeitler, Stephens, Dobbins, and Peters. They'll get a boost with the return of those players with the exception of Stephens.

"Our guys understand playoff football; we’ll be ready for it, for sure,” coach John Harbaugh said.

The Bengals are almost fully healthy and guard Alex Cappa is the only player they ruled out for the game.

Edwards acknowledged he had heard the Bengals chirping all week about the Ravens and how they played dirty in Week 18.

"I feel like there’s been a lot of chatter on their side," Edwards said. "We’re going to let our pads do the talking."