The Wolfe-Man Is Returning to the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Derek Wolfe made an immediate impact with the Ravens after signing a one-year deal prior to last season.

Baltimore was a perfect fit for the defensive end and he stated his preference to return to the team.

The Ravens are on the same page and signed Wolfe to a new three-year, $12 million deal, according to reports.

"I would love to stay here in Baltimore. I feel like I have proven myself," Wolfe said at the end of last season. "When things got tough and we lost some guys, I was playing 60 snaps a game and playing at a high level, I thought. I know the sack numbers aren’t there, but that’s not what this defense requires me to do – is to get sacks.

"This defense requires me to stop the run and create opportunities for other people to get sacks. So, I feel like I’ve done that, and it’s in their hands."

Wolfe tied a career-high with 51 tackles and finished with one sack, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and two passes defended over 14 games. Wolfe has expressed interest in returning to Baltimore.

Wolfe made $3 million last season and the Ravens decided he was worth a raise. At this point of his career, Wolfe's main focus is winning another Super Bowl after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Denver Broncos in the 2015 season.

“I came here because I wanted to get back to winning football games," Wolfe said. That’s why you play the game. When I started playing this game when I was seven years old, I started playing because I liked to win. So, unfortunately, I had the rough four years in Denver – we weren’t winning football games. It made me really not love the game anymore.

"When you can go win playoff games and have a chance to go win that Super Bowl … Because once you win one, it’s like a drug; you want it again. And when that opportunity really isn’t there, and you know you don’t have the team that can really do it, it’s heartbreaking, and it’s hard to get up every day and go do it. But when you're on a team that has the players, the coaching staff, an organization that’s fully invested in winning a Super Bowl, it makes it fun."

Benjamin Allbright of KOA NewsRadio in Colorado was the first to report on the deal.