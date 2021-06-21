Lamar Jackson Plans to Meet With Wide Receivers Before Training Camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Even though training camp is a month away, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not taking an extended vacation.

Jackson plans to meet with some of the wide receivers for workouts before they formally congregate in July.

“I’ll do something individualized with my guys," Jackson said. "I’ll get with the receivers while we’re down in Florida and stuff like that and pretty much grind because the season is here. It’s really not the offseason anymore. For us, I’ll say, we’ve just got to keep grinding and stay in shape.

"We can’t go backward right now, because we already had our fun and did whatever we did during the regular offseason. Not this time; it’s straight go-mode right now. The season is here. We’re focusing on the Raiders.”

The Ravens are looking to upgrade a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL last year.

Jackson is leading the charge and looked sharp during the voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp.

The Ravens have taken dramatic steps to upgrade the passing attack.

Baltimore added veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency.

The Ravens also added Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace via the NFL draft.

They will compliment a group of wide receivers already on the roster, including Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, Deon Cain, and James Proche.

Baltimore also has two solid tight ends in Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

Jackson, Andrews, Brown, and running back J.K. Dobbins already worked out in Arizona earlier this year.

Last year, Jackson gathered the team's wide receivers in Florida to work out because the team's facility was closed because of COVID-19.

The team is determined to get the results this season.

"We’ve been working – not just me," Jackson said. "All the QBs and the receivers, we’ve been getting together and trying to make that a big emphasis for us this year. People are always saying we throw short, intermediate routes and stuff like that – little five-yard, 10-yard routes.

"But we had some chances last year. We hit some of them, but we’re just trying to be more consistent this year, and that’s where the strides happen. It starts in practice, and hopefully, it transitions to the game. We’ve just got to keep working on it.”