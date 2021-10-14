Marquise Brown Dismisses Bart Scott's Criticism, 'Foolishness'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is having the best season of his young career.

Nonetheless, that didn't stop former Baltimore linebacker Bart Scott from taking a few shots at Brown on ESPN's "First Take." Scott said that Brown wouldn't be a starter on some of the other upper-echelon teams in the NFL.

“Hollywood Brown would not start on any of these other units that we consider,” Scott said. “He wouldn’t start for the Bills. He wouldn’t start for Kansas City. He wouldn’t start for Aaron Rodgers.”

Brown dismissed the criticism before Thursday's practice, calling it "foolishness."

“I don’t really care about his opinion,” Brown said.

Brown has caught 28 passes on 38 targets for a team-leading 451 yards and five touchdowns. Last week in a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, he caught nine passes for 125 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

Brown is not short on confidence and doesn't pay a whole lot of attention to the outside noise.

His teammates also expect the best from him.

"I know what he’s going to do," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I said this already: I know what ‘Hollywood’ can do. It was other people saying, ‘Oh, how do you …’ But I know what he can do. ‘Primetime’ – that’s his name for a reason.”