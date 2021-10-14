    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Marquise Brown Dismisses Bart Scott's Criticism, 'Foolishness'

    Former Ravens linebacker questions wide receivers talent.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is having the best season of his young career.

    Nonetheless, that didn't stop former Baltimore linebacker Bart Scott from taking a few shots at Brown on ESPN's "First Take." Scott said that Brown wouldn't be a starter on some of the other upper-echelon teams in the NFL.

    “Hollywood Brown would not start on any of these other units that we consider,” Scott said. “He wouldn’t start for the Bills. He wouldn’t start for Kansas City. He wouldn’t start for Aaron Rodgers.”

    Brown dismissed the criticism before Thursday's practice, calling it "foolishness."

    “I don’t really care about his opinion,” Brown said. 

    Brown has caught 28 passes on 38 targets for a team-leading 451 yards and five touchdowns. Last week in a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, he caught nine passes for 125 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.

    Brown is not short on confidence and doesn't pay a whole lot of attention to the outside noise.

    His teammates also expect the best from him.

    "I know what he’s going to do," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I said this already: I know what ‘Hollywood’ can do. It was other people saying, ‘Oh, how do you …’ But I know what he can do. ‘Primetime’ – that’s his name for a reason.”

    USATSI_16937849
    News

    Marquise Brown Dismisses Bart Scott's Criticism, 'Foolishness'

    just now
    USATSI_15177580
    News

    John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: 'He Definitely Went to Another Level'

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_16791006
    News

    Ravens 'Crazy Season' Could Continue Against Chargers

    1 hour ago
    images
    News

    Ravens-Chargers Predictions Roundup

    3 hours ago
    merlin_148434792_d394984b-0f8c-4e16-885c-5a4011464921-superJumbo
    News

    Ravens, Chargers Features Battle of Top Young Quarterbacks

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16748157
    News

    Ravens Week 6 Power Rankings Roundup

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16837318
    News

    Should the Ravens Be Concerned About Running Game?

    Oct 13, 2021
    USATSI_16832930
    News

    Lamar Jackson Is AFC Player of the Week

    Oct 13, 2021