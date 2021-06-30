Ravens Need Breakout Wide Receiver in 2021

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marquise Brown has shown glimpses of being a No. 1 wide receiver.

Sammy Watkins is a sure-handed pass-catcher when he can stay healthy.

Rashod Bateman has the potential to have a breakout season as a rookie.

The Ravens are hopeful one or two of these players can dominate opposing secondaries and boost a passing attack that ranked last in the NFL last season.

"I’m happy with the talent," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I feel like it’s a talented group, and I’m very excited about what we’re capable of achieving."

Baltimore has never drafted a wide receiver that has made a Pro Bowl, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The hope is that will change this season.

With the addition of Bateman and Tylan Wallace in this year's draft, Baltimore now has eight players vying for perhaps six roster spots with Watkins, Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, and Deon Cain.

The added competitions should make the team better. The goal is to have multiple weapons at wide receiver.

"You want to have it to where you’ve got five and six and seven wide receivers, to where it makes it really tough on what wide receivers you pick," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "It seems like in the past, it was like these three guys, these four guys are for sure going to make it, and then we don’t know about this guy."

Expectations are high for Duvernay, a third-round pick (92nd overall) in the 2020 draft. He was targeted 26 times and caught 20 passes for 201 yards.

Duvernay has the speed and toughness to make a bigger impact next season. The Ravens also used him on sweeps and Duvernay managed 70 yards on just four carries.

"Every time I get in, I’m just trying to take advantage of my opportunities," Duvernay said. "I’m just trying to keep earning my coaches’ trust day-in and day-out, and just let the rest speak for itself.”