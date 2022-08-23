Two Young Linebackers Having Promising Preseason for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of the questions surrounding the Ravens entering training camp was the depth at inside linebacker.

A pair of young players — Malik Harrison and Josh Ross — are helping to ease that challenge.

Harrison, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, has played sparingly over the past two seasons. However, he is showing the potential the Ravens envisioned when the selected him from Ohio State.

He managed consecutives tackles inside the red zone in the second preseason game against the Carinals, including a stop that saved a touchdown. He also forced a fumble in the first preseason game against the Titans that was recovered by rookie safety Kyle Hamilton.

Last season, Harrison suffered a gun shot wound to the calf that hampered his season.

He's looking for redemption.

"This year is a big year for me," Harrison said. "Last year, my situation that happened set me back a little bit, but this year is Year Three, so I’ve just got to go out every day and just get better.”

Josh Ross

Ross, an undrafted rookie from Michigan, is familiar with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who was an assistant with the Wolverines last season.

Last season, he started all 14 games at linebacker and led the Michigan defense with a team-high 106 tackles including nine for loss and a shared sack. He also broke up two passes and had eight quarterback hurries to earn his fifth varsity letter,

Over the two preseason games, he has ith nine tackles and a pass deflection that gave the Ravens an interception. Ross has earned a 90-plus rating from Pro Football Focus in both of those games.

Ross has outplayed the other undrafted free agents at inside linebacker and could unseat Kristian Welch for a spot on the roster.

Ross has a strong motor and is player to watch moving forward.