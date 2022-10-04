Reinforcements for Ravens With Injured Players Returning?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could potentially be getting back some key injured players for the Week 5 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, running back Gus Edwards, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley could resume practice this week, according to John Harbaugh.

“Tyus is really close; again, it’s really in Tyus’s court. We’ll see. I think he’ll be out there to some degree, for sure," Harbaugh said. "I don’t know exactly what degree; I’m not necessarily planning on him for the game, unless something changes, some conversation changes. Charlie [Kolar] is not going to practice this week yet. I think Ronnie will continue his progression, and we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

"Gus is actually going to get out and start practicing. Gus is going to start practicing, so we’ll see how it looks.”

Bowser led the team with seven sacks last season but suffered an Achilles injury in the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even when Bowser does not get to the quarterback, he can create havoc. He had 27 initial pressures last season. He has worked himself back into shape and would be a boost for the defense.

Edwards suffered a season-ending knee injury in the last week of the preseason last year. In 2020, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He was poised to play an even bigger role last season before the injury. Now, Edwards could be another boost to the running game that has been better with J.K. Dobbins back in the lineup.

Stanley, who is battling an ankle injury, could also make his 2022 debut Sunday night. Stanley has been practicing with the team so he is close to being ready to play.