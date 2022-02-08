Report: Giants Hire Former Ravens DC Don Martindale

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll now reportedly has his three coordinators set after hiring former Ravens coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Giants are reportedly hiring former Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale to lead their defense.

Martindale was one of the reported five candidates — the others being Jim Schwartz, Sean Desai, Teryl Austin, and Steve Wilks — who interviewed for the defensive coordinator position, which became open after Patrick Graham accepted the same job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raven Country's publisher Todd Karpovich offered some insight into Martindale, including what kind of defense he runs and why he and the Ravens ended up parting with each other. Here's what he had to say:

Injuries helped sink the Ravens this past season. They only had one healthy starter — safety Chuck Clark — in the secondary by the end of the year. The struggles on defense were also uncharacteristic of Martindale's time in Baltimore.

According to Football Outsiders, from 2018 to 2020 under Martindale, the Ravens ranked in the top 10 for overall efficiency each year. The Ravens led the league in scoring average (18.2 points per game allowed) and total defense (307.8 yards per game) and tied for first in defensive touchdowns (12) over that span.

This past season, the Ravens finished 28th overall in DVOA, their lowest ranking since 1996 — the franchise’s first year in Baltimore. They also had the NFL’s worst pass defense, allowing 278.9 yards per game, also a franchise record.

Martindale is ultra-aggressive and expects all of his players to be multi-dimensional. For example, the Ravens never had a player whose sole responsibility was to get to the quarterback. These players had to defend the run and drop back in pass coverage. As a result, they did not have a player with double-digit sacks since Terrell Suggs had 11 in 2017.

Martindale and Harbaugh ultimately could not see eye-to-eye on a new contract. I also think Harbaugh was not a big fan of the constant blitzing. When the Ravens got burned against the Steelers this season after employing a Cover Zero scheme, Harbaugh sort of threw Martindale under the bus: "You go to the well too many times, and they get you. That’s what happened."

Also, general manager Eric DeCosta pointed out in his year-end presser that the lack of turnovers from the defense was a concern. That said, ultimately, Martindale has a solid track record for leading a defense. I do think he will be successful in his next stop.

Martindale, a Giants head coaching candidate two hiring cycles ago--he lost out to Joe Judge--has over 30 years of coaching experience, including over 15 in the NFL. Although the Ravens defense struggled last year, Martindale's units have been consistently among the league's best.

In 2018, the Ravens allowed an NFL-best 292.9 yards a game and were fourth against the run (82.9), fifth vs. the pass (210.0), and second in points allowed (17.9 per game). Baltimore was the first team since the 1934 Detroit Lions to not allow a second-half touchdown in the first six games of a season.

In 2019, the Ravens were fourth in yardage (330.6), fifth in run defense (93.4), sixth against the pass (207.2), and third in opposing points given up (17.6). Four Baltimore defenders were selected to the Pro Bowl.

Last season, the Ravens’ defense ranked 19th in the league in points allowed per game and 25th in yards per game allowed, down from their 2020 rankings in which they ranked second in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed.

Martindale's tenure in Baltimore began in 2012 as the team’s inside linebackers coach, a position he held for four years. As linebackers coach, he worked with Hall of Famer Ray Lewis in his final season and four-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley.

Martindale's prior NFL experience includes linebackers coach for the then-Oakland Raiders and Denver (linebackers coach/defensive coordinator).