Report: Ravens Plan to Play Two Quarterbacks Against Bengals

The Ravens are in a quarterback quandary with Lamar Jackson still sidelined with a knee injury.

BALTIMORE — Both Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Wild-Card game on Sunday night, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Huntley missed the previous game against the Bengals with shoulder tendinitis, but he was able to throw the ball later in the week at practice.

"He’s worked really hard," Coach John Harbaugh said about Huntley. "All the guys do – and if could backtrack on that one, now that you’ve made me think about working hard to get back – Lamar [Jackson] has, too. The guys have worked super hard, and Lamar has done a great job working hard, and Tyler [Huntley] has worked super hard to get back and got back on the practice field this week, as you saw. So, we’ll see where he’s at, but I’m excited for maybe that paying off for him, maybe he can be out there. We’ll see.”

Brown started in last week's 27-16 loss to Cincinnati. He was 19 of 44 for 286 yards with two interceptions for a 46.2 rating. He also fumbled in the end zone which led to a touchdown.

Harbaugh wasn't ready to officially name a starter on Friday.

“We’ll let you know. We’ll see when the time comes,” he said.

The Ravens have gone 2-3 without Jackson in the lineup.

Huntley completed 67 percent of his passes and threw for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the regular season.

Huntley does have playoff experience. He entered the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills in 2021 when Jackson was knocked from the game with a concussion. Huntley was 6 of 13 for 60 yards in the 17-3 loss.

“No nerves, [it is] just more [that I’m] excited to get back out there [after] missing one week," Huntley said about potentially starting. "It’s just another opportunity to go play football, and I appreciate it. To be doing it with the Ravens, that puts it over the top.”