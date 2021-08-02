Rob Ryan Dishes on Ravens Inside Linebackers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rob Ryan is a colorful character that is not afraid to speak his mind.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh hired Ryan as the inside linebackers coach this offseason.

So far, Ryan has been an animated presence at practice, coaching up the players.

He offered his assessment of the Ravens inside linebackers after a training camp practice.

On Patrick Queen.

"I’ll tell you what; just recently, shoot, I let the guys down. We were playing in coverage, and I haven’t taught it well enough. I was teaching in French. And then I realized, no, I need to use English. So, I did that, and now he’s going to be much better. Not too often do you come into a place with such a great talent and a guy that’s just stiving for more. He’s such a smart guy. People know he’s physical and he’s athletic, but you don’t realize how smart he is.

"He’s a big thinker, he loves this team, he’s going to be a terrific leader for this team [and] he’s going to be fantastic this year, I know that. There’s no reason for him not to be. And if there is a reason, it would be me and [assistant linebackers/quality control coach] Jay [Peterson]. I know Jay is a better coach than that, and so am I.

On Malik Harrison

"He’s a big guy, and he is going to make a huge leap. He works really hard. I can’t wait [for] tomorrow; he’s going to be denting some helmets out there. I mean, he can’t help [it], he wants to be physical. He wants to hit something. You have to slow him down in the meeting room, because I think he looks a little violent. I don’t want [any] of that. He’s a big kid, but he’s great. He’s great with his hands. He needs to finish a little more plays this year, and he will. I think he’ll even be better in coverage.

"He has that big, long body that can get in throwing lanes and those long arms. I’ve seen a big improvement in that case and just in the short time [since] we’ve been here a week. Even in the OTAs towards the end, he was getting better, and I really like where he’s progressing."

On Chris Board and LJ Fort

"Shoot, I’ve got some riches. I’ve got Chris Board [and] L.J. Fort, also. So, the good Lord has blessed me. I’ll tell you what; I had a big contract holdout last year and wasn’t coaching, decided to come in here, did one of your jobs out there in Sky Sports and turned that thing out. But I think I’m a better coach, I promise.”