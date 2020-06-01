Ronnie Stanley: Players Can't Afford Too Much Offseason Rest

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley used to think the offseason meant time to rest and enjoy being away from the practice field.

That philosophy has evolved over the years,

“I think the best advice I received as a rookie was, ‘The rest doesn’t stop.’ I used to ‘rest-rest’ in the offseason, and now I kind of just don’t really rest that much," Stanley said. "I just workout. I rest though; I get plenty of rest – don’t get me wrong – but I try not to just not do anything for a long period of time."

Stanley was given some insight into how to approach the offseason from other NFL veterans, such as former Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints center Olin Kreutz.

"That didn’t really set in for me until Year Three or so. It was actually told to me from Olin Kreutz, who is a good friend [and] one of the all-time best centers, in my opinion," Stanley said. "I was in Hawaii coaching an All-American high school game, but I was just chilling, just vacationing. He was like, ‘This isn’t rest time. The rest starts when you retire.’ I was like, ‘What?’ I get it now.

"I really do understand what he was saying, and I really remember it. I would try to explain that, not just to offensive linemen, but every young player.”

This offseason is particularly critical for Stanley, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal and can test the free-agent market in 2021.

Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil recently signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension. That deal sets the table for Stanley, who could become the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

"I definitely want to get paid my value and what I'm worth, or what I feel I'm worth," Stanley said. "I think that part of it is important. But at the end of the day, I don't think money's the most important thing to me.

"I try to think big picture about things like that. That's what I mean when I say money's not the most important thing to me. That's not really what drives me. That's not my motivation. Being the best, being the greatest, that's more what's important to me."