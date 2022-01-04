Rookie Brandon Stephens Shines for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rookie Brandon Stephens has played a vital role for the Ravens this season.

When DeShon Elliott went down with a season-ending biceps injury, Stephens took over the starting job at free safety and has shined.

"He’s been a starting safety most of the year, he’s played a lot," coach John Harbaugh said. "And he’s grown throughout the course of the season. He’s really improved. There’s no teacher like experience, especially in football and especially in the defensive secondary. So, there’s a lot to that position; there’s a lot of communication; there’s a lot to see, a lot to anticipate. I promise you, just getting lined up and having an idea where the next motion is coming from is a big challenge.

"And then you equate that to the defense called. There [are] some coverage adjustments that have to be made in there. And then once the route unfolds, getting yourself in the right landmark and leverage relationship based on the routes, those are challenging things. Oh, they might be running the ball, too, so I’ve got to come downhill and make a tackle, make a play on the ball – whatever it might be."

Stephens is second on the team with 72 tackles, the second-most by a Ravens’ rookie defensive back since Matt Elam (76) in 2013. He has been solid in coverage and knocked down three passes.

Stephens might be the most versatile player on the Ravens roster.

He began his collegiate career as a running back at UCLA. He transferred to SMU and transitioned into being a lockdown cornerback.

The Ravens drafted Stephens in the third round of this year's NFL draft as a cornerback but he made the successful transition as a safety.

The future looks bright for the young playmaker.

"This is not a player that played safety before," Harbaugh said. "Brandon was a running back in college, and then he was a corner, and then we brought him in here, now he’s playing safety for us. So, I think it’s pretty remarkable – what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, how far he’s come.

"He’s playing very solid football back there, and I think his upside is ahead of him. He’s only going to get better from here. But there’s a lot to be said for how he’s played this year – in a really positive way.”