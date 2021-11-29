Rookie Odafe Oweh Leads Ravens Defense

BALTIMORE — Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh had another outstanding game and has put himself in position for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, Oweh became the NFL’s only rookie this season to post a sack, forced fumble and fumble return in the same game.

With a sack-fumble of wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who attempted to pass from the Wildcat formation, Oweh joined fellow outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (2003) as the only Ravens rookies in team history to produce at least five sacks, multiple forced fumbles, and at least one fumble return in their rookie campaign.

Oweh traveled 29.5 yards from snap-to-sack and reached a top speed of 16.92 mph in pursuit of Landry, according to NFL NextGen Stats. The play marked Oweh's fourth turnover caused by pressure this season, tying Chase Young for the most TO-QBP by a rookie in a season since 2016.

"Once I saw that they were doing that weird Wildcat formation, I knew I had to get off on the ball," Oweh said about the play. "So, I quickly tried to beat my man. Jarvis kind of flowed my way, but once he saw me, he scurried the other way, and that’s when I chased him down, saw the ball and stripped it out.”

Oweh is the NFL’s only rookie and one of five defenders overall, joining Shaquil Barrett, Markus Golden, Chandler Jones and T.J. Watt, with at least five sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble return.

Oweh’s five sacks rank No. 4 among all NFL rookie defenders, while his three forced fumbles rank No. 1. All three of Oweh’s forced fumbleshave been in home primetime matchups.

“He’s progressed well," cornerback Marlon Humprey said about Oweh. "I think early on, I didn’t know about him, because he didn’t talk that much, and then … It’s so cool to see how guys are every day, and then when they get on the field, they turn into just a monster. So, for him, it’s been crazy to kind of see him [click] that switch, which I think all the greats do. He had a forced fumble today. I hope he makes a couple more plays, and he’s able to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.”