Skip to main content

Safety Marcus Williams Fits Perfectly Into  Ravens Defensive Scheme

Baltimore signed playlamer as free agent this offseason.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Williams should fill a big hole for the Ravens' secondary.

Baltimore has been looking for a ball-hawking free safety that can play center field since Ed Reed departed.

The analysts at Pro Football Focus contend that Williams should make an immediate impact for the Ravens. 

"The Ravens have been a high safety team for quite a while under former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Cover 1 and Cover 3 represented 61% of their defensive calls over the past three seasons," PFF's Seth Galina wrote. "On 50% of their calls they showed a one-high safety look pre-snap and then played a one-high safety defense post-snap. This is who they’ve been for so long, and that fit would have been perfect for Marcus Williams. Where it gets interesting is with new defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald in the fold. 

"MacDonald just spent the 2021 season as the Michigan Wolverines‘ defensive coordinator, but before that he had been with the Ravens since 2014. He did not bring that blitzing one-high defense to Ann Arbor, instead showing a lot more two-high safety looks pre-snap and much more zone coverage overall. MacDonald showed and played single high only 27% of the time in 2021, and his 30% blitz rate is a far cry from the Ravens' 50% mark in 2019 and 2020 combined."

USATSI_16758240 (1)

Baltimore inked Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal earlier this month.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last year for the New Orleans Saints, Williams had a career-high 74 tackles with two interceptions and eight passes defensed. He was also solid in coverage and is an effective hitter.

Williams is only 25 years old and he should be able to help create turnovers, which is an area of focus for the Ravens. 

Williams will be paired with strong safety Chuck Clark, who is one of the team's top playmakers.

Baltimore has a pair of former All-Pro cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Both of those players suffered season-ending injuries last year, but they are expected to return healthy.

"This definitely suits Williams. Even though he played in the deep middle often, the New Orleans Saints would rotate him back from more disguised pre-snap alignments," Galina wrote. "He also performed very well in half-field or quarters roles, earning the fourth-highest grade over the past three seasons there. 

"He’s never been the player who is going to rotate down into the box to play man or an intermediate zone, but he can be everything else."

 

202203300618TMS_____MNGTRPUB_SPORTS-IM-NOT-GOING-ANYWHERE-RAVENS-OWNER-1-BZ5
News

Don't Mistake Steve Bisciotti's Silence for Indifference With Ravens

By Todd Karpovich4 hours ago
84428c26-ac03-4b4f-b20c-7746a8078dda-APTOPIX_Packers_Ravens_Football2
News

Lamar Jackson Reiterates Commitment to Ravens ... Sans New Deal

By Todd Karpovich20 hours ago
images
News

Several Young Players Could Have Bigger Roles for Ravens Next Season

By Todd KarpovichMar 30, 2022
USATSI_10348164
News

Owner Steve Bisciotti Dishes on State of Ravens, NFL Contracts, His Future

By Todd KarpovichMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17253063
News

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

By Todd KarpovichMar 29, 2022
download
News

Ravens Would Consider Bringing Back Justin Houston To Boost Pass Rush

By Todd KarpovichMar 29, 2022
39ed3100-08ed-11ec-bfff-c197ce50121d
News

Ravens Provide Further Updates On Injured Players

By Todd KarpovichMar 29, 2022
download
News

Ravens Possibly Leaning Toward Mekari, Colon As Starting Center in 2022

By Todd KarpovichMar 29, 2022