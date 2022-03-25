Sashi Brown Ony Second Black NFL Team President, Lauds Ravens Diversity

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Sashi Brown is only the second Black team president in the NFL, and he is proud of the Ravens' commitment to diversity.

However, Brown believes more work is needed in this area, not just in the NFL, but in other industries.

"That’s a big, complicated topic, and the first thing I would say is we just shouldn’t be here; we shouldn’t be here in 2022," Brown said. "And being only the second African American … We still haven’t had a woman whose, at this point, ascended, although I think there’s probably some arguments there’s been one or two that haven’t had exactly that title. And we need to do better, Wall Street needs to do better, and the NFL is no different. But I would say, throughout my career, I’ve looked to Baltimore as a place that, through [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] and the model that he represented here, and others – [former offensive coordinator] Jim Caldwell – who have come through here that have taken some positions [where] you didn’t see Brown, Black faces in, [and] not only take those positions, but excel at championship levels and win those titles, has been a tremendous example.

"So, I’m hopeful to the extent [that] you certainly want to see more balance and change and opportunity for women and others – minorities – and to the extent that my example can certainly open up some doors, then great, but I hope it’s not contingent upon the success of one individual."

For the past three years, Brown, 45, served as president of Monumental Basketball and as a special advisor to the Office of the CEO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. He oversaw various operations for the Wizards, Mystics and Go-Go, including research and information systems, technology, equipment, communications, finance, facilities, security and player engagement. Additionally, he led Monumental Sports & Entertainment's venue operations.

Brown also has 13 years of NFL experience, including five seasons (2013-17) with the Cleveland Browns, where he served two years (2016-17) as executive vice president of football operations. In that role, he was responsible for developing the organization's short and long-term visions and strategies, in collaboration with its ownership group. He also oversaw Cleveland's scouting functions, roster management and salary cap.

Before joining Cleveland, Brown spent eight years (2005-12) as senior vice president and general counsel of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was involved in both football and business operations, which included playing a key role in helping negotiate the naming rights deal for EverBank Field.

Now, Brown and Jason Wright of the Washington Commanders are the only Black team presidents in the NFL.

"I think this is something that we as a league, we as an organization need to be committed to, regardless of your background or color or gender," Brown said. "And we will do better here. It’s going to be a commitment. I know it’s important to [owner] Steve [Bisciotti], it was important to Dick [Cass], [and] that’s why Baltimore has been a model on this topic, and we’ll certainly continue to be under my leadership.”