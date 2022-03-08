Skip to main content

Sauce Gardner Has the Swagger to Boost Ravens Secondary

Ravens will look to add cornerbacks.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With the Denver Broncos' recent acquisition of Russell Wilson, the AFC is the dominant conference for quarterbacks.

That means that teams better load on talented cornerbacks and safeties to counter this aerial invasion.

The Ravens could look to boost their depth in the secondary by selecting a defensive back with the 14th overall selection.

One player that can make an immediate impact is Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Why the nickname? 

"When I'm on and off the field, I make sure I got the sauce, you know, and I just keep going," Gardner said.

Over 13 games last season, Gardner managed 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three sacks. His ability to excel in man-to-man coverage would make him a perfect fit for Baltimore.

Gardner, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, did not allow a passing touchdown during his collegiate career. 

He also only allowed 117 receiving yards all year and no receptions in the red zone, according to Pro Football Focus. Overall, he had a 26.7 completion percentage and only 1.9 yards per target this season.

Gardner was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. 

Gardner is a consensus first-round pick, so there's a chance he might not make it to the Ravens when they pick at No. 14. However, he could be in purple next season if he slides down the draft. 

He is also has a swagger.

When asked at the recent NFL Combine about his weakness as a player, Gardner replied: "As a cornerback, you've got to have a short memory. So I say that's my only disorder that I have — short-term memory loss."

