Should the Ravens Pursue Richard Sherman to Strengthen Secondary?

BALTIMORE — Cornerback Richard Sherman is a free agent and he wants a lot of money to play football this season.

Sherman can dominate a game when he's healthy and he would be an immediate upgrade to the Ravens secondary, which is struggling with injuries.

Sherman is dealing with some legal issues and is facing a three-game suspension without pay for a first DUI offense.

However, he could be a valuable contributor to a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Multiple franchises have already expressed interest in him.

The Ravens have already lost one of the league's top cornerbacks in Marcus Peters. Baltimore also has a solid young playmaker Chris Westry, who was recently placed on IR.

Sherman would provide experience and leadership to Baltimore's secondary.

He has 36 career interceptions and 115 passes defended over 139 regular-season games (133 starts) with the Seahawks and 49ers. Sherman is a three-time All-Pro and was named the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

However, Sherman turned 33 in March and the Ravens would need to create salary-cap space to sign him.

But the reward could outweigh the risk.

In Week 1, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 34 of 56 passes for 435 yards with two touchdowns in a 33-27 overtime victory. The Ravens could not get a stop with 37 seconds left that allowed the Raiders to drive down the field with no timeouts and kick the game-tying field goal.

In Week 2, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 31 passes for 343 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Kansas City racked up 405 yards.

The Ravens need to start locking down opposing quarterbacks.

Sherman could help their cause.