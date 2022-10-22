Skip to main content

A Super Reunion for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Celebrate Super Bowl XLVII team.

BALTIMORE — It will be a special day at M&T Bank Stadium when the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. 

The Ravens are welcoming back more than 50 members of the Super Bowl XLVII-winning team to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the franchise’s second world championship. 

The former players were already trickling in over the weekend.

Inside linebacker Josh Bynes and kicker Justin Tucker are the only two holdovers from that team. 

“It is crazy because you go through this process," Bynes said. "You’ve been in this league as long as I’ve been, ‘Tuck’ has been in, and you’re just going [by] year, attacking each year, trying to ultimately win a Super Bowl. And to, obviously, 10 years later, still be here, still be on this team, it’s just a blessing in itself. I can’t wait to – like I said – see the guys on Sunday.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Coach John Harbaugh was ready to expect the unexpected when the former players gathered at the Under Armour Performance Center over the weekend prior to the game. 

"A lot of the guys are coming to practice with their families and their kids, so they’ll be out there for the Saturday morning walkthrough practice," Harbaugh said. "We also have the field; it’s going to be a great day. The kids can come out and run around and play. 

"An impromptu speech has been known to crop up with some of those guys on that team every now and then, so I think that’s a distinct possibility.”

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:30 p.m. when players and coaches from that Super Bowl squad will be announced on-field during a pre-game ceremony.

During halftime, the team will take part in a special on-field tribute, with Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, Ray Lewis, and Ed Reed addressing the crowd to share memories of the 2012 Super Bowl-winning season.

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

download (86)
News

The Top 5 Games in the Ravens — Browns AFC North Rivalry

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17346157
News

Week 7: Ravens Vs. Browns Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
sxinxxuqeyhfrvpdrjfy
News

Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens — Browns in Week 7

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19246357
News

Ravens Offensive Notebook: Get Duvernay the Ball, Powers Solid

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19246282
News

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald Fully Focused on Finishing the Game

By Todd Karpovich
1358636669.0 (1)
News

Ravens — Browns Week 7 Predictions

By Todd Karpovich
IMG_5186
News

Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Miss 2nd Straight Practice for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17427934
News

James Proche Could Have Bigger Role for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich