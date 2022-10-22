A Super Reunion for Ravens

BALTIMORE — It will be a special day at M&T Bank Stadium when the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.

The Ravens are welcoming back more than 50 members of the Super Bowl XLVII-winning team to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the franchise’s second world championship.

The former players were already trickling in over the weekend.

Inside linebacker Josh Bynes and kicker Justin Tucker are the only two holdovers from that team.

“It is crazy because you go through this process," Bynes said. "You’ve been in this league as long as I’ve been, ‘Tuck’ has been in, and you’re just going [by] year, attacking each year, trying to ultimately win a Super Bowl. And to, obviously, 10 years later, still be here, still be on this team, it’s just a blessing in itself. I can’t wait to – like I said – see the guys on Sunday.”

Coach John Harbaugh was ready to expect the unexpected when the former players gathered at the Under Armour Performance Center over the weekend prior to the game.

"A lot of the guys are coming to practice with their families and their kids, so they’ll be out there for the Saturday morning walkthrough practice," Harbaugh said. "We also have the field; it’s going to be a great day. The kids can come out and run around and play.

"An impromptu speech has been known to crop up with some of those guys on that team every now and then, so I think that’s a distinct possibility.”

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:30 p.m. when players and coaches from that Super Bowl squad will be announced on-field during a pre-game ceremony.

During halftime, the team will take part in a special on-field tribute, with Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, Ray Lewis, and Ed Reed addressing the crowd to share memories of the 2012 Super Bowl-winning season.