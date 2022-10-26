Skip to main content

The Emergence of Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen

Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen has been stellar.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is having his best season as a pro.

Queen had the highest grade among the Ravens defenders over the past three weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.

In the last three games, Queen has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

"I just think [Queen] is getting better," coach John Harbaugh said. "Patrick [Queen], he’s just really growing as a player, and he has been steadily, and now it’s really starting to kind of accelerate. So, we want to keep building on that and expect him to just keep improving. He’s making a difference for us.”

Queen, a first-round pick (28th overall) from LSU in 2020, had some early struggles last season but played better when he moved to the weakside next to veteran Josh Bynes. Queen led the team with 97 tackles and finished with two sacks and one forced fumble.

Now, he has become one of the Ravens' best playmakers. 

Queen is tied with Chuck Clark for the team lead with 49 tackles. Queen is also second on the Ravens with 3.5 sacks and has a team-high 8 quarterback hits.

Queen needs one tackle for a loss to become the fourth player, joining Demario Davis, Roquan Smith, and Devin White, with at least 250 total tackles and 25 TFL since 2020.

“I feel like I’ve had better games," Queen said. "My confidence is definitely building, obviously, but it’s just a point of stacking and being consistent while doing that. I feel like in the past it was I’d have a game like that, and then it would go down, then I would have another game like that, then it would go down. So, it’s just the point of being consistent with it now."

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

