The 'Jackson Flip' Is Iconic Moment in Ravens History

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's already an iconic image.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's flip into the end zone for a touchdown will be a moment that will long be remembered after the 2021 season.

The flip, however, was more than just an act of athleticism. It provided the Ravens with the game-winning touchdown in the 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh didn't even see Jackson's flip into the end zone.

Harbaugh was later told about the celebration by his wife.

"Then I heard his hip hurt, and I’m like, ‘I’m not surprised,'" he said.

Harbaugh is okay with the flip ... under one condition.

"As long as you hold onto the ball," he said.

Jackson admitted he was sore someplace else.

“I fell on my butt cheek a little bit," Jackson said. "I fell on my butt cheek, but I’m good. We came out with the ‘dub,’ and I had to get right because we had another drive in us.”

Jackson put on quite a show the entire night and perhaps played one of the best games of his career.

Jackson threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to Tyrann Mathieu on the game's first possession, but he bounced back in a big way.

Jackson completed 18 of 26 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown. Jackson also ran for 107 yards with two scores.

On a 4th and 1 with a minute left, Jackson ran for the game-winning first down. It was an unbelievable performance.

“I know for the fans, it was a great show," Jackson said. "We were going back and forth. It was looking crazy when, like I said, I threw two picks in the first quarter – one for a pick-6. It was like, ‘Oh, they might lose again.’ But we held our own. We stayed focused. My team, like I said, they stayed with me, [and] we came out on top.

"I know it was a great game. They’re probably going to be looking for it again soon, but it’s a long way [away] right now. We’ve got a long season ahead of us.”