Top Five Ravens Safeties of All-Time
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Kyle Hamilton is looking to one day etch his name among the Ravens' greatest safeties of all time.
Here are the top players at that position in franchise history.
No. 5 — Dawan Landry
Breakdown: Landry was selected by the Ravens. in the fifth round (146th overall) in the 2006 NFL draft. He was voted to the Pro Football Weekly PFWA All-Rookie Team as a starting defensive safety. In his second season with the Ravens, 2007, he finished with 82 tackles — behind Bart Scott and Ray Lewis. Injuries cut his career short in Baltimore.
No. 4 — Eric Weddle
Breakdown: Weddle spent three seasons with the Ravens and become a vocal leader in the secondary. He made the Pro Bowl every season in Baltimore. Weddle finished his final year with 68 tackles, one sack, and three pass deflections in 16 games and 16 starts. He was released as a salary-cap casualty.
No. 3 — Rod Woodson
Breakdown: Woodson spent four seasons in Baltimore and played an instrumental role in helping the team win its first Super Bowl title. In that 2000 championship season, Woodson was selected to the Pro Bowl for the 10th time of his career. He started in all 16 games in 2000 and recorded 74 combined tackles, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
No. 2 — Anthony Levine
Breakdown: Levine played in 146 regular-season games for the Ravens, compiling 87 tackles on defense, 16 passes defensed, 4 sacks, 3 fumble returns, and 2 interceptions. He also tallied a franchise-record 62 total tackles on coverage units. Levine retired this offseason and is now a scout and coaching assistant with the Ravens.
No. 1 Ed Reed
Breakdown: Reed was a first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2002, selected 24th overall. He played 11 seasons for the Ravens before finishing his career with the Houston Texans and New York Jets in 2013.
While in Baltimore, Reed earned nine Pro Bowl berths and was named All-Pro six times. He was the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the Ravens’ Ed Block Courage Award winner in 2008. Baltimore reached three AFC Championship Games during Reed’s tenure and in 2012 he helped the Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII.
Reed ended his NFL career with 643 total tackles, 64 interceptions, seven interception returns for touchdowns, six sacks, 13 fumble recoveries and 139 passes defensed. He holds the Ravens’ franchise records for career interceptions (61), interception return yards (1,541), interceptions returned for touchdowns (7) and passes defensed (135).
He holds NFL records for longest interception return (107 yards), career interception return yards (1,590) and career multi-interception games (12). Reed is tied for most career playoff interceptions (9) and most blocked punts returned for touchdowns (3) in NFL history.