A Look at Top Free-Agent Defensive Lineman, Edge Rusher for Ravens

Top Free-Agent Defensive Lineman, Edge Rusher for Ravens

Several key playmakers ready to hit market.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will likely have to add playmakers to the defensive line with the potential loss of several key players. 

 Defensive end Calais Campbell, nose tackle Brandon Williams, and defensive tackles Justin Ellis and Aaron Crawford are free agents. Campbell and Williams could retire. 

However, there is a solid market for interior defensive linemen and edge defenders. Here are the top players available, according to Pro Football Focus.

Interior Defensive Lineman

1. AKIEM HICKS

PFF Free Agency Rank: 18

2021 Snaps: 304

2021 PFF grade: 72.3 (23rd of 125)

Projected contract: 2 yrs — $8.5m avg/yr

2. CALAIS CAMPBELL

PFF Free Agency Rank: 30

2021 Snaps: 615

"The ageless wonder Calais Campbell is in the midst of another very strong season now at 35 years of age, with his 86.6 grade well above any of the other pending free agent interior defenders. He’s a better run defender at this stage in his career than he is a pass-rusher, but he can still win his one-on-one matchup and get upfield in a hurry now and then. Much like his former teammate Larry Fitzgerald, Campbell will likely continue to play on strong one-year deals until he decides to hang up the cleats."

Projected contract: 1 yrs — $8m avg/yr

3. FOLORUNSO FATUKASI

PFF Free Agency Rank: 54

2021 Snaps: 558

2021 PFF grade: 61.5 (55th of 125)

Projected contract: 3 yrs — $8.33m avg/yr

4. B.J. HILL

PFF Free Agency Rank: 74

2021 Snaps: 564

2021 PFF grade: 69.8 (30th of 125)

Projected contract: 3 yrs — $8.75m avg/yr

5. D.J. JONES

PFF Free Agency Rank: 77

2021 Snaps: 582

2021 PFF grade: 72.7 (21st of 125)

Projected contract: 3 yrs — $8.75m avg/yr

Edge

1. CHANDLER JONES

PFF Free Agency Rank: 4

2021 Snaps: 875

2021 PFF grade: 68.1 (42nd of 114)

Projected contract: 2 yrs — $16.75m avg/yr

2. VON MILLER

PFF Free Agency Rank: 5

2021 Snaps: 795

2021 PFF grade: 89.2 (8th of 114)

Projected contract: 2 yrs — $17m avg/yr

3. JADEVEON CLOWNEY

PFF Free Agency Rank: 13

2021 Snaps: 677

2021 PFF grade: 67.5 (46th of 114)

Projected contract: 1 yrs — $15m avg/yr

4. RANDY GREGORY

PFF Free Agency Rank: 14

2021 Snaps: 477

2021 PFF grade: 67.3 (47th of 114)

Projected contract: 2 yrs — $12.5m avg/yr

5. EMMANUEL OGBAH

PFF Free Agency Rank: 22

2021 Snaps: 755

2021 PFF grade: 77.0 (19th of 114)

Projected contract: 3 yrs — $15.5m avg/yr

