Tyler Huntley Will Start in Place of Lamar Jackson Vs. Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tyler Huntley will start the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Lamar Jackson still sidelined with an ankle injury, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced.

Jackson has played since injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the Browns. He has practiced just once since that setback.

"He wants to be out there every time. I can't wait for 'L' to feel better," Huntley said.

Huntley is feeling way better coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list three days before last week's game against the Rams.

Huntley was 20 of 32 for 201 yards with an interception, He also had 54 yards rushing on six carries. While Huntley can effectively run the offense, he tends to have trouble in the red zone.

It marks his fourth-consecutive game with at least 150 passing yards and 40 rushing yards, which is the NFL’s longest active streak.

Huntley also became one of four quarterbacks in NFL history, joining Robert Griffin III, Jalen Hurts and Jackson, to reach those marks in each of his first three NFL starts.

However, the Ravens didn't score an offensive touchdown for the first time in three years.

Huntley has thrown for 940 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in six appearances this season.

“Tyler is preparing very hard," Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I think he has a really good focus, week-in and week-out. The things that happen, he’s seeing a lot of things for the first time. You’re talking about a guy who went to Chicago, didn’t know he was playing until a couple hours before the game and led a two-minute drive to win that game on the road. [He] went toe to toe with Aaron Rodgers, that was one play away, and toe to toe with another veteran quarterback last week.

"I think he’s affording himself really well. That’s a reflection of his preparation. I really like how focused he is. There are high standards that he’s really pushing to improve all the time. So, I really love his work ethic.”