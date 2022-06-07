Versatility Will Be Key for Ravens' Defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — New Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald wants more versatility on defense.

At the recent voluntary workouts, Macdonald stressed understanding the overall concepts of the defense rather than focusing on a specific position.

The players embraced the concept.

“Mike actually doing a unique job I’ve kind of never experienced; he’s really having everybody understand the whole philosophy of mainly just the group of a coverage, as opposed to, ‘You’ve got this call. How do you play this call?’ He’s kind of saying, ‘Grouping these calls altogether, what is the whole idea of this call?’" cornerback Marlon Humprey said. "So, I think he’s done a really good job of kind of really helping us all be smarter, to where I know what the D-line is doing; I also know what the linebacker is doing; I also know that the safety is doing, because it’s, ‘The reason why I call this defense is because of this.’

"And so, it’s been really unique, and I really like how he did the early-on part of the offseason program, with kind of just explaining different things to us and kind of making us smarter football players. And then, as OTAs have started, he’s kind of started putting the calls to paper and then grouping it all together. So, it’s been really good – the way he’s kind of taught us.”

The Ravens are certainly versatile, especially in the secondary with the additions of Marcus Williams, Kyle Fuller and Kyle Hamilton, a first-round draft pick.

Macdonald will likely move those players around to create matchup problems.

"The more we keep offenses guessing and the more that we’re putting our best guys out there that can go play fast, just the better off, and this is the time of year to try those things out," Macdonald said. "As we get closer to kickoff, then we’ll start narrowing it down, so we can go play.”

