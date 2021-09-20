Villanueva Is Highest-Rated Ravens Player Against Chiefs

BALTIMORE — Ravens offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva was the highest-rated player on the team following a 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, according to Pro Football Focus.

Villanueva had to move from right to left tackle when Ronnie Stanley could not play because of an ankle injury. Patrick Mekari moved to Villanueva's spot at right tackle.

The Ravens ran for 251 yards and quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked just once.

"For Alejandro to move over there and play the way he did for the offense," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Alejandro played great, yes. He did play great. The whole line … Well, that’s Lamar. Lamar did it in the locker … He did it. I kind of gave Lamar a high five, and Lamar comes up and says, ‘Coach, the O-line. The O-line.’ The O-line played great. They all played great.”

Marquise Brown was the next highest-rated payer, He continues to make plays and is showing that he is a true No. 1 wide receiver. Brown finished with 6 receptions for 113 yards with a touchdown. His route running has improved and so has his ability to get yards after a catch.

Odafe Oweh was third and forced a fumble against running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and then recovered the ball with 1:26 left to play that helped seal the victory. He also finished with three tackles and a quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes that led to a key interception.

Mark Andrews was fourth and had five catches for 55 yards.

Bradley Bozeman rated fifth and was a key part of the offensive line and as solid at center.