Waiver Claim Brandon Knight Doesn't Report to Ravens; James Carpenter Practicing

Team looking to add depth on the o-line.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. The Ravens claimed offensive tackle Brandon Knight off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys, but he decided not to report to the team this week.

Baltimore also added veteran guard James Carpenter and he was available to practice Wednesday.

The Ravens are looking to add depth to the offensive line with Ronnie Stanley undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.

Coach John Harbaugh did not know why Knight decided not to show up at the team's practice facility in Owings Mills, Md.

“I don’t really know the details on that,” Harbaugh said. “I think that was a personal decision on his part. So he’d have to answer that. I don’t know, but he decided not to report.”

Knight, an undrafted free agent from Indiana in 2019, was waived by the Cowboys over the weekend after earning three snaps this year. He appeared in 21 games, including 10 starts, for Dallas over three seasons.

Carpenter, 32, was a 2011 first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks from Alabama and has also played for the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Carpenter has played in 127 NFL games over his career, earning 21 starts. He was cut by the Falcons in March after signing with the team as a free agent in 2019. Carpenter started 24 games at guard over the past two seasons, including 13 games at left guard in 2020.