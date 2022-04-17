Washington Cornerback Named Best Fit for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — While Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie was been linked to the Ravens in several mock drafts, it's his teammate that might be more suited for Baltimore.

Huskies cornerback Kyler Gordon was named as the "best fit" for the Ravens, according to Pro Football Focus. The Ravens could probably trade back for more picks to select Gordon later in the first round or they might even be able to grab him in the second round.

"Gordon has plenty to work on from a technical standpoint and isn’t an overly instinctive player, but he does have the traits to develop into a quality starting corner in the NFL — especially in a scheme-diverse defense like Baltimore that would also fully tap into his inside-outside versatility," Anthony Treash wrote. "The Washington corner has top-notch short-area quicks and produced at a top-tier level in 2021 while playing a versatile role. Gordon earned an 89.6 coverage grade with no touchdowns allowed, two interceptions and six pass breakups."

Last season, Gordon was named to the All-Pac-12 first team. He started all 12 games and finished with 46 tackles. two interceptions, one forced fumble and a team-high seven pass breakups.