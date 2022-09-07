Week 1: Ravens Vs. Jets Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 1: Baltimore at New York Jets

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

1 p.m. ET – MetLife Stadium (82,500)

Spread

The Ravens are favored by 7 points (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

- Andrew Catalon (PBP) - James Lofton (analyst) - Michael Grady (sideline)

Stream: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website

National Radio: ESPN: Steve Levy (play-by-play) - Mike Tannebaum (analyst)

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM): Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play) - Rod Woodson (analyst)

Mobile: Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app

Series History

Baltimore leads the all-time series against the Jets, 9-2, owning a 4-1 mark those games under coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens are 3-2 in games at New York (1-1 under Harbaugh). Baltimore opened its 2010 season at the Jets once before, winning 10-9 on Monday Night Football.

All-Time Meetings

11/02/97 — Jets 19-16 @ NYJ OT

09/13/98 — Ravens 24-10 @ NYJ

12/24/00 — Ravens 34-20 Bal.

11/14/04 — Ravens 20-17 @ NYJ OT

10/02/05 — Ravens 13-3 Bal.

09/16/07 — Ravens 20-13 Bal.

09/13/10 — Ravens 10-9 @ NYJ

10/02/11 — Ravens 34-17 Bal.

11/24/13 — Ravens 19-3 Bal.

10/23/16 — Jets 24-16 @ NYJ

12/12/19 — Ravens 42-21 Bal.

By the Numbers

44 – Number of players to start every game for the Ravens in 2021 — outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, inside linebacker Patrick Queen, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva and guard Kevin Zeitler.

Notable

Lamar Jackson needs one more game with 100 yards rushing to set the NFL regular season record for most 100-yard rushing performances by a quarterback. He is currently tied with Mike Vick at 10.

2021 Rankings

Ravens: Offense: 6; Defense: 25

Rams: Offense: 26; Defense: 32

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are hopeful quarterback Lamar Jackson and the rest of the playmakers can get off to a quick start after sitting out all of the preseason. Jackson has put up some impressive numbers in regular-season openers over his career with nine touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 150.2 rating in three career starts.

Running back J.K. Dobbins might be ready after dealing with a season-ending knee injury last year. As a result, the Ravens could rotate Mike Davis, Justice Hill, and Kenyan Drake and then stay with whichever player is having the most success.

Jackson will take some shots downfield with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, and newly acquired Demarcus Robinson at wide receiver. However, look for Jackson to get his tight ends — Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely — heavily involved in the offense.

The Jets have two young dynamic players on defense — cornerback Sauce Gardner and linebacker Jermaine Johnson II. Gardner will match up against Bateman and Johnson will look to keep Jackson under pressure.

Defense

The goal for the Ravens is to create more turnovers and get more sacks under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who replaced Don Martindale. Look for the Ravens to play more disciplined under Macdonald and disguise their blitzes and schemes. Baltimore's overhauled secondary is expected to make more plays.

The Jets have not officially announced a starting quarterback with Zach Wilson back at practice this week. If Wilson cannot play, then Joe Flacco will face his former team for the first time. However, Flacco will likely see action regardless, especially if Wilson struggles.

Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to be an impact player this season. Wilson, 6-foot-, 192 pounds, does a solid job winning balls against cornerbacks and safeties. He also runs solid routes. Expectations are high for him.

Breece Hall is atop the Jets' depth chart at running back. The rookie from Iowa State won the job with a solid preseason. Michael Carter led the team with 639 yards rushing last season and is back in the rotation.

Prediction

The Ravens have traditionally started fast out of the gate. Since 2019, the Ravens have outscored opponents 124-49 (plus-75) in Week 1. This year is different because none of the key starters played any preseason snaps and Harbaugh doesn't know what to expect. However, a healthy Ravens team is more talented than this year's Jets, who have several young players that could evolve into talented NFL playmakers. Baltimore could be without Dobbins, cornerback Marcus Peters and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, so that could impact the game. It will be 9/11 and the Jets will be playing with a lot of emotion. The Ravens need to match that intensity. It will be a tight one.

Ravens 24, Jets 17