Week 14: Ravens Vs. Browns Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 14: Cleveland Browns (6-6) at Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

When

Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, 1 p.m.– FirstEnergy Stadium

Spread

The Ravens are underdogs by 2.5 points (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

Stream: CBSSports.com.

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

Mobile: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website; Ravens Pregame Live: YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app, and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV

Series History

Baltimore leads the all-time series vs. Cleveland, 34-11. Under Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 23-4 vs. the Browns. That's the second-most wins against them behind former Steelers coach Chuck Noll (25-21). Baltimore has won four straight against Cleveland, with the last victory coming in a 16-10 win on a Sunday night game on Nov. 28 at M&T Bank Stadium.

All-Time Meetings

09/27/12: Ravens 23-16

11/04/12: Ravens 25-15

09/15/13: Ravens 14-6

11/03/13: Browns 24-18

09/21/14: Ravens 23-21

12/28/14: Ravens 20-10

10/11/15: Browns 33-30

11/30/15: Ravens 33-27

09/18/16: Ravens 25-20

11/10/16: Ravens 28-7

09/17/17: Ravens 24-10

12/17/17: Ravens 27-10

10/07/18: Browns 12-9

12/30/18: Ravens 26-24

09/29/19: Browns 40-25

12/22/19: Ravens 31-15

09/13/20: Ravens 38-6

12/14/20: Ravens 47-42

11/28/21: Ravens 16-10

By the Numbers

31.5 – Defensive third-down percentage by the Ravens, ranking No. 1 in the NFL. Baltimore has been especially stout in third-and- ”medium” (4-6 yards) situations, allowing only 6 conversions on 29 attempts (20.7% – also the NFL’s best mark).

Notable

Kicker Justin Tucker has connected on 56 consecutive fourth quarter/OT FGAs, marking the NFL’s longest such streak since 1991. His 95.1 career FG% in the second half/OT (155-of-163) also ranks as the NFL’s best mark of all time.

Player Spotlight

Linebacker Odafe Oweh

Oweh has 42 quarterback pressures, ranking No. 1 among all NFL rookie defenders. Oweh is also the NFL’s only rookie defender to produce at least 5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble returns.

Rankings

Ravens: Offense: 4; Defense: 20

Browns: Offense: 17; Defense: 4

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is enduring the worst stretch of his young career. Over the past four games, Jackson has completed 96 of 153 pass attempts (62.8%) for 922 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions (70.8 rating). He has also been sacked 16 times. One of the issues is Jackson is holding the ball too long in the pocket. The Ravens are also still struggling to counter the opposing team's Cover 0 defensive scheme. The Browns defense has been mostly stout. Linebacker Myles Garrett is a game-wrecker with 14 sacks. He had a sack the last time the two teams met. Cleveland's secondary has also been solid. The Ravens are minus-eight in turnover ratio and will need to protect the ball because that could decide the game. Ravens running back Devonta Freeman has played better each week and has at least 49 yards rushing in five of the last seven games. The Ravens need to control the game on offense to keep their injury-marred defense off the field. Cleveland is ranked 11th against the run, allowing 105.3 yards per game. The Ravens managed 148 yards against them in Week 12.

Defense

The Ravens have been devastated by injures, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was the latest player to go on IR after tearing a pectoral muscle in a loss to the Steelers in Week 13. Marcus Peters, the Ravens' other starting cornerback, was lost for the season with a knee injury in training camp. Starting safety DeShon Elliott is out for the year with a pectoral/biceps injury he suffered last month. While it might be effective to attack the Ravens short-handed secondary, the Browns will likely rely more on the run game. Running back Kareem Hunt only had seven carries in the first meeting because he was coming off an injury. Look for him and Nick Chubb, who had just eight carries in the last game, to get more opportunities. Hunt and Chubb are one of the NFL's best one-two punches in the backfield when they are healthy. The Ravens have been stout against the run and held Cleveland to 40 yards rushing two weeks ago, but they will see a more formidable attack this time around. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield has been inconsistent and has thrown for .2,413 with 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Mayfield is also dealing with various injuries. Tight end David Njoku leads the Browns with 407 yards receiving and he will create matchup problems against the Ravens. Jarvis Landry will also get some targets.

Prediction

This is another huge AFC North matchup on Sunday night. The Ravens have some cushion but a loss could dampen their playoff standings, especially if the Bengals beat the 49ers. A loss for Cleveland could knock them out of the postseason. The Ravens found a way to win in the previous meeting despite four interceptions by Lamar Jackson. The Browns are coming off a bye and had two weeks to prepare and get healthier. Can the Ravens find some more magic?

Ravens 28, Browns 27