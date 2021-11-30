Week 15 Packers-Ravens Game Flexed By NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The NFL has changed the Week 15 game between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens from a 1 p.m. to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

The game features two of the best teams in their respective conferences and could be a Super Bowl preview.

The Ravens are the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race with its 8-3 record. Green Bay is the current No. 2 seed in the NFC with its 9-3 record. That makes this a potential Super Bowl preview featuring 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson vs. 2020 MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The Ravens remaining schedule:

WEEK 13 · Sun 12/05 · 4:25 PM EST

At Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST

At Cleveland Browns

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/19 · 4:25 PM EST

Green Bay Packers

WEEK 16 · Sun 12/26 · 1:00 PM EST

At Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

WEEK 17 · Sun 01/02 · 4:25 PM EST

Los Angeles Rams

WEEK 18 · Sun 01/09 · 1:00 PM EST

Pittsburgh Steelers