Week 15: Ravens Vs. Packers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 15: Green Bay Packers (10-3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

When

Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 4:25 p.m.– M&T Bank Stadium

Spread

The Ravens are underdogs by 4.5 points (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: Fox / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore

Stream: Foxsports.com

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: ESPN

Mobile: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website; Ravens Pregame Live: YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app, and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV

Series History

Green Bay leads the series, 4-2. Under head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 1-2 against the Packers, with the win coming the last time these teams met in 2017 — 23-0 at Lambeau Field.

All-Time Meetings

10/25/98: Packers 28-10

10/14/01: Packers 31-23

12/19/05: Ravens 48-3

12/07/09: Packers 27-14

10/13/13: Packers 19-17

11/19/17: Ravens 23-0

By the Numbers

903 – Offensive snaps played by guard Kevin Zeitler in 2021, marking the NFL’s most by any player. Similarly, tackle Alejandro Villanueva has played the NFL’s second-most offensive snaps (888).

Notable

The Ravens have won 13 straight games against teams from the NFC, ranking as the NFL’s longest active streak by one team vs. an opposing conference. The 13 consecutive victories also tie for the second-longest winning streak in interconference play since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Player Spotlight

Running Back Devonta Freeman

With one more touchdown, Freeman (37 rushing and 12 receiving) will reach 50 total for his career. Since entering the NFL in 2014, he ranks in the Top 10 in several receiving categories among active running backs.

Rankings

Ravens: Offense: 5; Defense: 18

Packers: Offense: 13; Defense: 6

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens received some good news when Lamar Jackson avoided a high ankle sprain in Week 14 against the Browns That injury could have ended his season. Instead, Jackson was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain, which means that he could be back in the lineup this week. If Jackson cannot play, Tyler Huntley would get his second start of the season. Last week, Huntley was 27 of 38 for 270 yards with a touchdown(99.7 rating).in a 24-22 loss to Cleveland. He also lost two costly fumbles so he has to do a better job protecting the ball. The Packers defense has been dominant and is ranked ninth against both the run (105.2 ypg) and pass (218.5 ypg). Green Bay has a solid pass rush led by Preston Smith (7 sacks) and Rashan Gary (6 sacks). The secondary is led by Rasul Douglas, who has three interceptions. The Ravens have averaged 23.4 points per game, which is tied for 16th in the league. Baltimore has struggled to adapt to a Cover 0 defensive scheme, so look for the Packers to follow suit. Baltimore will need to attack Green Bay with some intermediate passes to loosen up its front seven.

Defense

Aaron Rodgers is having another stellar season, throwing for 3,219 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, he is hampered by a fractured toe and will not be mobile. The Ravens will need to keep him under pressure to stop him from constantly attacking their injury-marred secondary. Rodgers' favorite target is Davante Adams, who has 1,204 yards receiving with seven touchdowns. The Packers running attack has been mostly solid with A.J. Dillon (614 yards rushing) and Aaron Jones (599). The key for the Ravens will be to contain Rodgers or it could be a long afternoon.

Prediction

The Ravens control their own destiny for the playoffs despite the number of injuries that have ravaged their roster. Baltimore can likely afford to drop games against the pair of NFC opponents — the Packers and Rams — as long as they beat their divisional opponents — the Bengals and Steelers — over the final stretch of the season. The Packers currently own the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and want that home-field advantage. Green Bay will take advantage of the undermanned Ravens, who have 20 players on IR.

Prediction

Packers 32, Ravens 24