Week 16: Ravens — Falcons Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 16: Falcons (5-9) at Ravens (9-5)

When

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Where

M&T Bank Stadium

Spread

Ravens are favored by 7.5 points (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: FOX / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore)

Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM (Tico Sports)

No National Radio

Stream: Fubo TV

Series History

Baltimore leads the all-time series against Atlanta, 4-2. Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 2-1 against the Falcons, last winning a 2018 matchup in Atlanta, 26-16.

By The Numbers

42 – Sacks by the Ravens' defense this season, ranking as the NFL's fifth most.

Notable

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who was acquired via trade on Nov. 1 from Chicago, has tallied 47 tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed and one interception in six games with the Ravens.

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 16; Total Defense: 10

Falcons: Total Offense: 28; Total Defense: 28

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The biggest question surrounding the offense is whether Lamar Jackson can return to the lineup. With the starting quarterback sidelined with a knee injury, the Ravens have scored two touchdowns in the past three games. A 13-3 loss to the Browns in Week 15 was particularly devastating. The Ravens fell out of first place in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals, who have won an NFL-best six straight games. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has struggled to move the offense.

Harbaugh was peppered with questions this week about the team's floundering passing game. Baltimore is ranked 27th in the NFL, averaging 180.6 yards per game. The Ravens have struggled with explosive plays downfield and are ranked 29th in the NFL with their red-zone offense. Opponents have taken tight end Mark Andrews out of the game with their double teams. The wide receivers have critical drops in key situations. The Falcons will bring the pressure with defensive end Grady Jarrett (6 sacks) and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (4 sacks).

Meanwhile, the Ravens running attack has excelled and is ranked second in the league, averaging 164.7 yards per game. J.K. Dobbins is back in the lineup from a knee procedure and has run for more than 100 yards in the past two games. Gus Edwards is a solid downhill runner that can gain short yardage. The Ravens will need to pound the ball against Atlanta, which is allowing 129.9 yards per game on the ground.

Defense

The Atlanta Falcons benched Marcus Mariota last week and he later decided to have season-ending knee surgery. This means that rookie Desmond Ridder will be the starter and could have some growing pains. Ridder, a third-round pick from Cincinnati, completed 13-of-26 passes for 97 yards and rushed for 38 yards in his first career start last week against the Saints, the most rushing yards by a Falcons rookie quarterback in his debut. Look for the Ravens to pressure him into making mistakes and rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo could see some action after making his NFL debut last week against Cleveland.

Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is having a solid season and ranks second among rookies with a team-high 743 rushing yards. He rushed for a career-high 139 yards last week, the most by a Falcons rookie running back since William Andrews in 1979. Veteran Cordarrelle Patterson has team-leading seven total touchdowns in 10 games this season. He rushed for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown against Seattle in Week 3. The Ravens, however, have been stout against the run and are third in the NFL allowing 85.6 yards per game. Baltimore will have the advantage in this game.

Prediction

There are various scenarios where the Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a victory. There is also a sense of urgency after last week's dismal showing in Cleveland. If Jackson can play, the Ravens should be able to run away from the Falcons. If he is sidelined again, they might have to eke out a victory.