Week 17: Ravens Vs. Rams Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 17: Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at Baltimore Ravens (8-7)

Series History

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-2, against the Rams, winning four straight. Under coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 3-0 vs. the Rams.

All-Time Meetings

10/27/96 @Ravens 37-31

09/12/99 @Rams 27-10

11/09/03 @Rams 33-22

10/14/07 @Ravens 22-3

09/25/11 Ravens 37-7

11/22/15 @Ravens 16-13

11/25/19 Ravens 45-6

By the Numbers

47 – Receiving yards needed by wide receiver Marquise Brown (953) to reach 1,000 in 2021. If he hits the milestone, Brown and tight end Mark Andrews (1,187) would become the second Ravens tandem to reach 1,000 receiving yards in the same season (1996: Michael Jackson – 1,201 & Derrick Alexander – 1,099).

Notable

The Ravens are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, with three of those defeats coming by a combined 4 points: at Pittsburgh (1), at Cleveland (2) and vs. Green Bay (1). Against the Steelers and Packers, the Ravens were down 1 point and attempted potential game-winning 2-point conversions (both unsuccessful) with less than 1 minute to play. Under head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore has only lost four consecutive games one other time (2016).

Rankings

Ravens: Offense: 5; Defense: 25

Rams: Offense: 7; Defense: 16

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens hope to have their full arsenal of quarterbacks in the lineup this week for a must-win game against the Rams. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury. His main backup, Tyler Huntley, was a late scratch last week because of COVID-19. Third-stringer Josh Johnson, who started in a 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, should also be available if needed. Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews has posted at least 100 receiving yards and one touchdown in three straight games, tying Jimmy Graham (2013) for the longest such streak by a tight end in NFL history. The Ravens got a boost with the return of right tackle Pat Mekari, who helped solidify the offensive line. That unit will be under pressure the entire game against Aaron Donald (12 sacks). Leonard Floyd (9 sacks). Whoever plays quarterback for the Ravens will need to get rid of the ball quickly and be mobile out of the pocket. Los Angeles has a solid secondary led by Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp, who have three interceptions each.

Defense

The Rams have a dominant offense and score 27.7. points per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford ranks fourth in the NFL with 4,339 yards passing with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 1,734 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns. Los Angeles also had a solid one-two punch at running back with Sony Michel (728 yards rushing) and Darrell Henderson (688 yards rushing.) However, Henderson was placed on IR this week with a knee injury. The Ravens' defense has been decimated with injuries. They currently have six defenders on the reserve/COVID-19 list: outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Justin Houston; inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and safety Geno Stone. The Bengals racked up 575 yards of offense last week against the undermanned Ravens and the Rams are capable of doing the same.

Prediction

The Ravens have fought hard in a season full of challenges. However, the injuries and COVID issues are catching up with them. Baltimore has lost four consecutive games and the Rams have won four straight. Los Angeles is dealing with some injuries but not nearly as many as the Ravens and that will be the difference in this game.

Rams 37, Ravens 24