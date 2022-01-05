Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Week 18: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

    Baltimore is 5.5 favorites

    Week 18: Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

    Spread

    The Ravens are favored by 5.5 points (SI Sportsbook)

    How to Watch/Listen

    Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore)

    Stream: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website

    Local Radio: (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

    National Radio: Compass Media Networks

    Mobile: YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

    Series History

    The Steelers lead the regular season count, 28-23, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Under head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 14-16 (including playoffs) against Pittsburgh, including 7-6 at M&T Bank Stadium.

    All-Time Meetings (Since 2014)

    09/11/14 Ravens 26-6 

    11/02/14 Steelers 43-23 

    01/03/15 Ravens 30-17 

    10/01/15 Ravens 23-20 

    12/27/15 Ravens 20-17 

    11/06/16 Ravens 21-14 

    12/25/16 Steelers 31-27 

    10/01/17 Steelers 26-9 

    12/10/17 Steelers 39-38 

    09/30/18 Ravens 26-14 

    11/04/18 Steelers 23-16 

    10/06/19 Ravens 26-23 

    12/29/19 Ravens 28-10 

    11/01/20 Steelers 28-24 

    12/02/20 Steelers 19-14 

    12/05/21 Steelers 20-19

    By the Numbers

    4 – Number of players that started every game for the Ravens this season: outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, linebacker Patrick Queen, tackleAlejandro Villanueva and guard Kevin Zeitler.

    Notable

    This Ravens-Steelers game marks the 31st meeting (including playoffs) between head coach John Harbaugh and head coach Mike Tomlin. The 31 head-to-head battles tie Curly Lambeau (Packers) vs. Steve Owen (Giants) for the second most by a pair of opposing head coaches in league history. The only head coaches in NFL history to produce more head-to-head matchups are Lambeau (Packers) vs. George Halas (Bears) — 49 times.

    Rankings

    Ravens: Offense: 7; Defense: 25

    Steelers: Offense: 24; Defense: 21

    Offense

    Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been sidelined since injuring his ankle Week 14 against the Browns, has a chance to play in the regular-season finale. Tyler Huntley has played two games in Jackson's absence and Josh Johnson has played one. The Ravens lost all three of those games. Last week against the Rams, the Ravens failed to score an offensive touchdown for the first time in three years. In the previous meeting with Pittsburgh, the Ravens allowed seven sacks. Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt has managed 21.5 sacks on the season and he'll be a disruptive force again. Watt is one sack shy of Michael Strahan's single-season record. Pittsburgh is ranked 31st against the run so the Ravens need to take advantage of that weakness. The Steelers secondary has been solid and is led by cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (3 interceptions)  and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (2 interceptions).

    Defense

    Baltimore's defense played well for three quarters in the first matchup but showed its age late in the game. The Ravens allowed 17 points in the final quarter. Baltimore also dropped three potential interceptions that could have changed the course of the game. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger deftly avoided Baltimore's pass rush and did not have a turnover, which was the difference in the game. Pittsburgh will rely heavily on running back Najee Harris, who has 1,172 yards rushing on the season. Harris managed 71 yards against the Ravens earlier this year. The key for the Ravens is to finish the game. They've allowed several game-winning drives late in the fourth quarter several times this season, including last week's 20-19 loss to the Rams. 

    Prediction

    The Steelers want to win this game for Roethlisberger, who could be retiring after the season. The Ravens are looking to snap a five-game losing streak — the longest skid under coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens have also lost three straight against Pittsburgh. In the last meeting, Jackson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins with 12 seconds left that pulled the Ravens to within one point. However, Jackson could not connect with tight end Mark Andrews on the 2-point conversion. The throw was short and Andrews did not have the agility to haul in the pass. The Ravens will get some measure of revenge in this one.  

    Ravens 24, Steelers 21

