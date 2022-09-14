Week 2 Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dealing with Cover 0

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson's 55-yard touchdown to Rashod Bateman was his longest completion since 2019.

It was also his first pass of 50 yards or more since he had a 61-yard completion to Hayden Hurst against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 8, 2019.

That's a good sign for the Ravens, who have will deal with teams stacking the box to counter their running game.

Baltimore managed just 63 yards on 21 carries against the Jets. However, the defensive strategy opened space in the secondary, and Jackson was able to hit Bateman in stride.

"He ran a great route, obviously, back there," coach John Harbaugh said. "It was really well designed, and [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] was looking to find that coverage and find that route as the game was going along. They were bringing people down a little bit, and they were doing a good job against the run, and we got them one time. He ran a great route, and the protection held up.

"You need the protection to hold up on those longer-developing routes, and obviously Lamar [Jackson] made a great throw.”

Defending Miami's blitz

Miami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer likes to blitz and he kept Jackson under pressure for most of the game last season.

Jackson was sacked four times and intercepted once in the Ravens' 22-10 loss.

Baltimore went 2-6 the rest of the way.

The Dolphins were particularly effective in the Cover 0 defensive scheme.

Miami played man-to-man coverage against the Ravens' receivers while the rest of the players blitzed Jackson. It's a strategy that is often used sparingly, but former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who has since been fired, stayed in that formation because it was working.

Don't expect current Miami coach Mike McDaniel to deviate from that strategy, especially after retaining Boyer as the defensive coordinator.

While the Dolphins won't overuse that Cover 0 because it's high-risk, high-reward, they will use that strategy if they can get the Ravens in obvious passing situations.

The Ravens have worked to counter this Cover 0 coverage this offseason and it will be an area of focus in practice this week.